Inverness East Church: What happens next for Gaelic centre plan and how can the Americans help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness East Church: What happens next for Gaelic centre plan and how can the Americans help?

Ambitious plans to turn the former church in the city centre into Scotland's first Gaelic cultural centre are taking shape.

By John Ross
Maggie Mulholland, chair of Cultarlann Inbhir Nis, says the first centre of its kind is long overdue. Image Jason Hedges/DCThomson
Maggie Mulholland, chair of Cultarlann Inbhir Nis, says the first centre of its kind is long overdue. Image Jason Hedges/DCThomson

Having spent her early years in rural Aberdeenshire, Carole Watt-Kiehl’s Mither Tongue was Doric.

But more recently she has been speaking up for Gaelic and how she can help develop the language and culture.

Her most pressing task is to try to turn American interest in Highland heritage into investment in the evolving Cultarlann Inbhir Nis.

What’s happening at the Inverness Cultarlann?

Scotland’s first Cultarlann, or culture centre, is taking shape in the former East Church in the centre of Inverness.

The charity bought the landmark in November 2023 from the Church of Scotland to create a meeting place to share the language and music of the Gaidhealtachd.

A crowdfunding campaign, backed by around 600 people, helped buy the 18th century property which was on the market for offers over £230,000.

The new owners took over in February last year with the symbolic handover of the church key.

Maggie Mulholland hopes the new centre will be a focal point for the Gaelic community. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since then, external work has been carried out on the B-listed building.

Gaelic language classes and a community café are already proving popular with people coming from as far away as London.

The next stage is internal renovations, with the hope of creating a music venue in the main part of the old church by 2026.

The overall cost is estimated at around £1.8 million and so more support is needed.

And that’s where Dr Watt-Kiehl comes in.

Lack of Gaelic centre ‘shameful’

Now based in Inverness, she spent her career in the US, latterly as Dean of Libraries at the University of Southern Mississippi.

She became aware of the Cultarlann Inbhir Nis campaign as a Gaelic learner and donated to the crowdfunder.

Dr Watt-Kiehl is now an ambassador for the project.

She said: “I could not believe there wasn’t a Gaelic cultural centre in Scotland, which I found somewhat shameful.

“I lived in five different states and everywhere I went there were Scottish groups and people attached to Scottish heritage.

“I think if we tap into that Scottish diaspora we can get good support.”

Dr Carole Watt-Kiehl hopes to attract American investment to the new Gaelic centre.

Carole’s first ambassadorial mission was in December when she met officials from  Caledonian societies in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“They were very positive meetings. I’m very encouraged by the response.

“There are many American tourists coming to Inverness and the Cultarlann can offer them a place to go and a sense of belonging.”

‘It brings people of all ages together’

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis chair Maggie Mulholland is confident the Gaelic centre will have a big impact in the city and beyond.

“There has been a need for a gathering place like this in Inverness for a long time.

“For children at the Gaelic school there are not many places where they can use the language outside the educational setting.

“They can also speak to adults and the older generation, so it brings people of all ages together.”

The former East Church in Inverness was bought after a crowdfunding appeal. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She is hopeful that widespread interest in Gaelic, including from America, can help achieve the Inverness centre’s ambitions.

“We have raised so much money ourselves, and we hope that will inspire others, including those from North America with Scots connections, to help fund us.”

Centre helping people reconnect  with Gaelic culture

She also believes the new centre can become a tourist attraction alongside the refurbished Inverness Castle which opens this year.

“The centre can help make a visit here more interesting.

“Even for those who don’t speak Gaelic, their parents or grandparents maybe did.

“This is a chance to join a community and reconnect with an indigenous culture.”

It is planned to turn the former church building into a music venue. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A major feature of the new centre will be a commemoration to an iconic Gaelic poet.

The Cultarlann commissioned Edinburgh artist Alex Hayward to create new artwork relating to the life of Màiri Mhòr nan Oran (Great Mary of the songs).

Gaelic poet Mairi will be commemorated in the centre. Image Am Baile

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation