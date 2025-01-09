Inverness East Church: What happens next for Gaelic centre plan and how can the Americans help?

Having spent her early years in rural Aberdeenshire, Carole Watt-Kiehl’s Mither Tongue was Doric.

But more recently she has been speaking up for Gaelic and how she can help develop the language and culture.

Her most pressing task is to try to turn American interest in Highland heritage into investment in the evolving Cultarlann Inbhir Nis.

What’s happening at the Inverness Cultarlann?

Scotland’s first Cultarlann, or culture centre, is taking shape in the former East Church in the centre of Inverness.

The charity bought the landmark in November 2023 from the Church of Scotland to create a meeting place to share the language and music of the Gaidhealtachd.

A crowdfunding campaign, backed by around 600 people, helped buy the 18th century property which was on the market for offers over £230,000.

The new owners took over in February last year with the symbolic handover of the church key.

Since then, external work has been carried out on the B-listed building.

Gaelic language classes and a community café are already proving popular with people coming from as far away as London.

The next stage is internal renovations, with the hope of creating a music venue in the main part of the old church by 2026.

The overall cost is estimated at around £1.8 million and so more support is needed.

And that’s where Dr Watt-Kiehl comes in.

Lack of Gaelic centre ‘shameful’

Now based in Inverness, she spent her career in the US, latterly as Dean of Libraries at the University of Southern Mississippi.

She became aware of the Cultarlann Inbhir Nis campaign as a Gaelic learner and donated to the crowdfunder.

Dr Watt-Kiehl is now an ambassador for the project.

She said: “I could not believe there wasn’t a Gaelic cultural centre in Scotland, which I found somewhat shameful.

“I lived in five different states and everywhere I went there were Scottish groups and people attached to Scottish heritage.

“I think if we tap into that Scottish diaspora we can get good support.”

Carole’s first ambassadorial mission was in December when she met officials from Caledonian societies in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“They were very positive meetings. I’m very encouraged by the response.

“There are many American tourists coming to Inverness and the Cultarlann can offer them a place to go and a sense of belonging.”

‘It brings people of all ages together’

Cultarlann Inbhir Nis chair Maggie Mulholland is confident the Gaelic centre will have a big impact in the city and beyond.

“There has been a need for a gathering place like this in Inverness for a long time.

“For children at the Gaelic school there are not many places where they can use the language outside the educational setting.

“They can also speak to adults and the older generation, so it brings people of all ages together.”

She is hopeful that widespread interest in Gaelic, including from America, can help achieve the Inverness centre’s ambitions.

“We have raised so much money ourselves, and we hope that will inspire others, including those from North America with Scots connections, to help fund us.”

Centre helping people reconnect with Gaelic culture

She also believes the new centre can become a tourist attraction alongside the refurbished Inverness Castle which opens this year.

“The centre can help make a visit here more interesting.

“Even for those who don’t speak Gaelic, their parents or grandparents maybe did.

“This is a chance to join a community and reconnect with an indigenous culture.”

A major feature of the new centre will be a commemoration to an iconic Gaelic poet.

The Cultarlann commissioned Edinburgh artist Alex Hayward to create new artwork relating to the life of Màiri Mhòr nan Oran (Great Mary of the songs).

