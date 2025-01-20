When will Inverness Campus’ sports pitch finally be built? Time running out for overdue £1.3m project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When will Inverness Campus’ sports pitch finally be built? Time running out for overdue £1.3m project

An all-weather sports pitch was granted planning permission in 2023 - but no work has taken place at the site so far.

By Stuart Findlay
An impression of the new 3G pitch. Image: HIE
The clock is ticking for plans to bring a badly needed all-weather sports pitch to Inverness Campus.

A £1.3m project to build the 3G pitch was approved by Highland Council’s own planners in May 2023.

But it emerged last year that the project was paused because building it will cost much more than initially thought.

20 months on, no work has taken place at the site.

The planning permission is due to expire on May 9, meaning that unless work begins at the site in the next four months the whole project will be going back to the drawing board.

Inverness Campus pitch plan ‘significantly’ above budget

The plan was for the pitch to be lined with markings for rugby, full size and short-sided football.

It would have occupied a space close to UHI Inverness, just along from the Scottish Vet Referrals building.

Offers were received from contractors to complete the work.

But according to the council, they were “significantly above the available budget”.

How the empty site close to UHI Inverness looks as of January 2025. Image: DC Thomson

It prompted a review into the scope of the project, so a decision could be made on what happens next.

In October, a council spokeswoman said: “The review is still underway, and no formal final decision has been made on the campus facilities.”

No further update has been provided since.

‘We just want somewhere to play’

Inverness Craig Dunain rugby club was banking on the new pitch after years of struggling to secure a permanent place to play.

The club has had to postpone fixtures because of the lack of available pitches and its players train on a field at the Merkinch nature reserve.

“We don’t need much,” said club president Richard Keel. “We just want somewhere we can play, get changed and store some equipment.

“It’s a demoralising situation for the club. We want a home, we want to play rugby. ”

Inverness councillor Ken Gowans has been calling for investment in sports facilities for the east side of the city for years.

He said: “It’s disappointing but we don’t have the funding package in place for it. So at the moment it won’t be progressing.

The future of Inverness Campus

It hasn’t all been bad news for sport facilities on the east side of Inverness in the past few months.

Two new all-weather pitches have opened at Culloden Academy and are available to be booked through High Life Highland.

Demand has been high so far, illustrating how much the city’s been crying out for more places to play sport.

There has been a lot of development at Inverness Campus in the last decade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highlands and Islands Enterprise is hoping to develop phase two of Inverness Campus and is currently asking the public for views on its plans.

A hotel and a huge amount of “commercial space” are among the proposals.

It is hoped that new sport facilities will form part of the development.

But much of the construction will have to wait until the A9-A96 Link Road is built.

That project currently has no expected construction date.

