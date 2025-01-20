Brechin’s Scottish Cup star Scott Bright focuses on promotion from Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin’s Scottish Cup star Scott Bright focuses on promotion from Highland League

The St Johnstone loanee wants to help the Hedgemen to return to the SPFL.

By Callum Law
Scott Bright, centre, is mobbed by his Brechin team-mates after scoring against Hearts. Picture by SNS.
Scott Bright will always remember his Scottish Cup stunner but says his focus now is on helping Brechin City to get promoted.

The 18-year-old defender’s tremendous long range effort put the Hedgemen 1-0 up in Friday’s fourth round clash with Hearts.

However, City were ultimately defeated 4-1 by the Jambos and their attention for the rest of the season is on the Breedon Highland League.

Brechin are a point behind Brora Rangers at the top of the table, but have a game in hand.

Looking back on his spectacular cup strike St Johnstone loanee Bright said: “It’s one of those things you dream about as a little boy, you dream of scoring big goals like that.

“It’s a moment I’ll always remember, it was just instinct, just whack it and hope was all I was doing.

“With it being live on TV as well I probably couldn’t have picked a better moment.

“I’ll always remember that moment, but ultimately we lost. The group we have here and the environment we’re in means we want to win every game.

“In the first half when we were competing and were in the game, we need to take that on for the rest of the season and try to get promoted.

“Getting promoted is the aim, to win the league, get through the play-offs and get the club back in League Two.

“That’s the goal we’ve spoken about within our group and it’s what we want to achieve.”

Bright also hopes his goal against Hearts will have caught the attention of his manager at St Johnstone Simo Valakari.

He joked: “Hopefully he was watching – if not I’ll send it to him!

“I’ve had interactions with him and he’s really good with the players and the staff who work behind the scenes.”

