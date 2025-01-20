Brechin’s Scottish Cup star Scott Bright focuses on promotion from Highland League

Scott Bright will always remember his Scottish Cup stunner but says his focus now is on helping Brechin City to get promoted.

The 18-year-old defender’s tremendous long range effort put the Hedgemen 1-0 up in Friday’s fourth round clash with Hearts.

However, City were ultimately defeated 4-1 by the Jambos and their attention for the rest of the season is on the Breedon Highland League.

Brechin are a point behind Brora Rangers at the top of the table, but have a game in hand.

Looking back on his spectacular cup strike St Johnstone loanee Bright said: “It’s one of those things you dream about as a little boy, you dream of scoring big goals like that.

“It’s a moment I’ll always remember, it was just instinct, just whack it and hope was all I was doing.

“With it being live on TV as well I probably couldn’t have picked a better moment.

“I’ll always remember that moment, but ultimately we lost. The group we have here and the environment we’re in means we want to win every game.

“In the first half when we were competing and were in the game, we need to take that on for the rest of the season and try to get promoted.

“Getting promoted is the aim, to win the league, get through the play-offs and get the club back in League Two.

“That’s the goal we’ve spoken about within our group and it’s what we want to achieve.”

Bright also hopes his goal against Hearts will have caught the attention of his manager at St Johnstone Simo Valakari.

He joked: “Hopefully he was watching – if not I’ll send it to him!

“I’ve had interactions with him and he’s really good with the players and the staff who work behind the scenes.”