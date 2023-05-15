New all-weather football and rugby pitch finally heading for Inverness Campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New all-weather football and rugby pitch finally heading for Inverness Campus

A planning application to construct a 3G pitch with floodlights for football and rugby has been approved by Highland Council.

By Stuart Findlay
An impression of the new 3G pitch. Image: HIE
An impression of the new 3G pitch. Image: HIE

Construction can finally begin on a “badly-needed” all-weather sports pitch on the east side of Inverness after a proposal for it was approved.

The new pitch will be built at Inverness Campus.

Sports facilities have been part of the vision for the campus since it was first mooted more than 15 years ago.

Work can now begin at the site after a planning application for its construction was approved by Highland Council planners.

Where will the new pitch go?

The site is currently unused and sits close to the Scottish Vet Referrals building.

Sports Labs has been hired by Highland Council to put together the plans.

According to the planning papers, a new car park, floodlights and fencing will also be built alongside the 3G pitch.

A statement from Sports Labs said: “Highland Council and High Life Highland are looking to increase their sport provision.

How the site at Inverness Campus currently looks. Image: DC Thomson

“The development will see a new full size 3G pitch, which will be of great benefit to the community.”

The pitch will be lined with markings for rugby, full size and short-sided football.

The location of new changing rooms has also been earmarked. But these will not built without further funding at a later date.

Long wait for new sports facilities

UHI Inverness announced in 2021 that it had been awarded £300,000 towards the project by Sportscotland.

Other funding for the pitch has been secured from UHI Inverness’s Foundation, Highland Council developer contribution funding and the Town Centre Regeneration Fund.

Inverness Campus has been developed over the last decade and a half by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Ruaraidh MacNeil, HIE’s director of business infrastructure, said: “Sports development has been part of the Inverness Campus vision since the start.

“This is an important milestone and great news for all at Inverness Campus. Those who work here, our visitors and students.”

Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans said he is delighted to see the project moving forward.

Ken Gowans is hoping to see more sports facilities coming to the east of the city. Image: DC Thomson

Although he hopes that more sport developments will follow in the east of Inverness.

“We know that these kind of sports facilities are badly needed on this side of town,” he said.

“I expect it will be widely used. This will go some of the way to address the lack of facilities.

“It’s a very welcome addition. But we still have an aspiration for an Inverness East sports facility.

“Something that’s not just for local communities. But one that’s important in a regional context too.”

