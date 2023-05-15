New all-weather football and rugby pitch finally heading for Inverness Campus

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction can finally begin on a “badly-needed” all-weather sports pitch on the east side of Inverness after a proposal for it was approved.

The new pitch will be built at Inverness Campus.

Sports facilities have been part of the vision for the campus since it was first mooted more than 15 years ago.

Work can now begin at the site after a planning application for its construction was approved by Highland Council planners.

Where will the new pitch go?

The site is currently unused and sits close to the Scottish Vet Referrals building.

Sports Labs has been hired by Highland Council to put together the plans.

According to the planning papers, a new car park, floodlights and fencing will also be built alongside the 3G pitch.

A statement from Sports Labs said: “Highland Council and High Life Highland are looking to increase their sport provision.

“The development will see a new full size 3G pitch, which will be of great benefit to the community.”

The pitch will be lined with markings for rugby, full size and short-sided football.

The location of new changing rooms has also been earmarked. But these will not built without further funding at a later date.

Long wait for new sports facilities

UHI Inverness announced in 2021 that it had been awarded £300,000 towards the project by Sportscotland.

Other funding for the pitch has been secured from UHI Inverness’s Foundation, Highland Council developer contribution funding and the Town Centre Regeneration Fund.

Inverness Campus has been developed over the last decade and a half by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Ruaraidh MacNeil, HIE’s director of business infrastructure, said: “Sports development has been part of the Inverness Campus vision since the start.

“This is an important milestone and great news for all at Inverness Campus. Those who work here, our visitors and students.”

Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans said he is delighted to see the project moving forward.

Although he hopes that more sport developments will follow in the east of Inverness.

“We know that these kind of sports facilities are badly needed on this side of town,” he said.

“I expect it will be widely used. This will go some of the way to address the lack of facilities.

“It’s a very welcome addition. But we still have an aspiration for an Inverness East sports facility.

“Something that’s not just for local communities. But one that’s important in a regional context too.”

For all the latest news and updates from Inverness, join our new Facebook group.