Inverness carjacking: Chocolatier Lucas Story says brutal attackers have given him ‘lifelong’ sentence

The victim of a violent carjacking in Inverness has been forced to give up his business due to the ongoing trauma he suffered in the incident.

Lucas Story has been left with physical and mental injuries from the attack in December 2023.

With his wife Ingrid also having health issues, they decided Story Chocolates in the Victorian Market will not open again.

The distraught couple say they are saddened at the way their popular shop has had to close after more than 20 years.

Carjacking attack brought ‘life sentence’ for shopkeeper

Mr Story has not worked since the carjacking that left him in intensive care for several days.

Two men have admitted the attack and will be sentenced on February 18.

But Mr Story said: “Whatever happens to them, I have my sentence already and it’s lifelong.”

The shop was opened a few days a week before the new year, but has recently been lying empty.

While the couple are still looking for someone to take over the business, they have had to give up making chocolates.

The carjacking happened when Callum Ross and Matthew Bell flagged down Mr Story as he was taking chocolates from his home to the shop, claiming they wanted a lift.

After he refused and drove off, a beer can was thrown at his van.

When Mr Story, then aged 71, stopped to check for damage he was brutally assaulted.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard earlier this month that Ross, 19, and Bell, 24, repeatedly punched Mr Story on the head.

Victim left lying injured on the ground

His phone and van keys were taken as he tried to get back into his vehicle to escape and call the police.

He was then repeatedly struck on the back of his legs, causing him to fall to the ground.

As Bell tried to start the engine, Mr Story managed to get back up and got onto the bonnet of his vehicle to prevent Bell from stealing it.

However, he was thrown off and was left lying injured on the ground.

The pair ran off when Bell was unable to get the van into gear, but a witness saw the attack and called the police.

Both men pled guilty to charges of assault to severe injury, danger of life, permanent disfigurement and impairment, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

In March last year Mr Story told the Press and Journal he spent a total of six weeks in hospital.

In that time his leg was infected, he suffered a blood clot in his lungs and he also contracted Covid.

He was left unable to work and dependent on a walking frame, while also suffering recurring nightmares about his terrifying ordeal.

‘It’s sad to end this way’

At the time he said he was determined to return to work for their customers and staff.

However he and his wife now say they have no choice but to give up.

Mr Story said the injuries from the attack are the main reason for the decision.

“We cannot do it any more, it’s time to go now. I cannot stand to work and can’t walk without crutches”, he said.

“It’s sad it is going to end this way.

“The doctor says I have a permanent impairment. I am also punished mentally.

“I suffer every day. I have a permanent support for my foot and each time I put it on and off I always remember it (the carjacking incident).”

He added: “Closing the shop is a big loss. I’m losing contact with my customers.

“I’m normally a social man and talk to a lot with people and now I’m in my prison.”

The couple, who have run their business for 25 years and Story Chocolates in Inverness since 2002, have passed on recipes to their son who has a shop in Golspie.

Market shop was ‘a passion’

Mrs Story, 73, added: “We can’t do it anymore. Lucas can’t stand on his feet for the whole day.

“I have a bad back and shoulders which makes it impossible for us to carry on.

“It’s a shame. I don’t want to stop even at my age I love what I was doing . Lucas is also missing the shop.

She said she had hoped to continue working to reach the business’s 25-year milestone in the city.

“It’s just not possible. I’m going to miss it for the rest of my life.

“This was like a child for me. It’s a passion.

“People ask ‘why are the chocolates so good, what do you put into them?’ It’s just love.

“Nobody is interested in taking over the shop. It’s time and labour-consuming.

“Not a lot of people do it like us any more.”

Victorian Market manager Cameron MacFarlane, added: “It is just so incredibly sad the shop is closing because of what happened.

“Lucas and Ingrid have been here a long time and they will be very much missed.”

