Inverness carjacking: Chocolatier Lucas Story says brutal attackers have given him ‘lifelong’ sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness carjacking: Chocolatier Lucas Story says brutal attackers have given him ‘lifelong’ sentence

The attack put Lucas Story in intensive care - and now he has now revealed he will never be able to work again.

By John Ross
Lucas and Ingrid Story are having to give up their business. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Lucas and Ingrid Story are having to give up their business. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The victim of a violent carjacking in Inverness has been forced to give up his business due to the ongoing trauma he suffered in the incident.

Lucas Story has been left with physical and mental injuries from the attack in December 2023.

With his wife Ingrid also having health issues, they decided Story Chocolates in the Victorian Market will not open again.

The distraught couple say they are saddened at the way their popular shop has had to close after more than 20 years.

Carjacking attack brought ‘life sentence’ for shopkeeper

Mr Story has not worked since the carjacking that left him in intensive care for several days.

Two men have admitted the attack and will be sentenced on February 18.

But Mr Story said: “Whatever happens to them, I have my sentence already and it’s lifelong.”

The shop was opened a few days a week before the new year, but has recently been lying empty.

While the couple are still looking for someone to take over the business, they have had to give up making chocolates.

Lucas Story was the victim of a carjacking. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The carjacking happened when Callum Ross and Matthew Bell flagged down Mr Story as he was taking chocolates from his home to the shop, claiming they wanted a lift.

After he refused and drove off, a beer can was thrown at his van.

When Mr Story, then aged 71, stopped to check for damage he was brutally assaulted.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard earlier this month that Ross, 19, and Bell, 24, repeatedly punched Mr Story on the head.

Victim left lying injured on the ground

His phone and van keys were taken as he tried to get back into his vehicle to escape and call the police.

He was then repeatedly struck on the back of his legs, causing him to fall to the ground.

As Bell tried to start the engine, Mr Story managed to get back up and got onto the bonnet of his vehicle to prevent Bell from stealing it.

However, he was thrown off and was left lying injured on the ground.

The pair ran off when Bell was unable to get the van into gear, but a witness saw the attack and called the police.

The chocolate shjop has been a popular attraction in the Victorian Marke. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Both men pled guilty to charges of assault to severe injury, danger of life, permanent disfigurement and impairment, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

In March last year Mr Story told the Press and Journal he spent a total of six weeks in hospital.

In that time his leg was infected, he suffered a blood clot in his lungs and he also contracted Covid.

He was left unable to work and dependent on a walking frame, while also suffering recurring nightmares about his terrifying ordeal.

‘It’s sad to end this way’

At the time he said he was determined to return to work for their customers and staff.

However he and his wife now say they have no choice but to give up.

Mr Story said the injuries from the attack are the main reason for the decision.

“We cannot do it any more, it’s time to go now. I cannot stand to work and can’t walk without crutches”, he said.

“It’s sad it is going to end this way.

“The doctor says I have a permanent impairment. I am also punished mentally.

Mr Story has ongoing physical and mental injuries following the attack. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I suffer every day. I have a permanent support for my foot and each time I put it on and off I always remember it (the carjacking incident).”

He added: “Closing the shop is a big loss. I’m losing contact with my customers.

“I’m normally a social man and talk to a lot with people and now I’m in my prison.”

The couple, who have run their business for 25 years and Story Chocolates in Inverness since 2002, have passed on recipes to their son who has a shop in Golspie.

Market shop was ‘a passion’

Mrs Story, 73, added: “We can’t do it anymore. Lucas can’t stand on his feet for the whole day.

“I have a bad back and shoulders which makes it impossible for us to carry on.

“It’s a shame. I don’t want to stop even at my age I love what I was doing . Lucas is also missing the shop.

She said she had hoped to continue working to reach the business’s 25-year milestone in the city.

“It’s just not possible. I’m going to miss it for the rest of my life.

“This was like a child for me. It’s a passion.

Victorian Market manager Cameron MacFarlane says Mr and Mrs Story will be a big loss. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“People ask ‘why are the chocolates so good, what do you put into them?’ It’s just love.

“Nobody is interested in taking over the shop. It’s time and labour-consuming.

“Not a lot of people do it like us any more.”

Victorian Market manager Cameron MacFarlane, added: “It is just so incredibly sad the shop is closing because of what happened.

“Lucas and Ingrid have been here a long time and they will be very much missed.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.