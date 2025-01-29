Inverness planning: New riverside housing proposal to ‘reflect market demand’, NHS staff accommodation plan for campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Inverness planning: New riverside housing proposal to ‘reflect market demand’, NHS staff accommodation plan for campus

The latest planning update is here.

By Stuart Findlay
The prospective development near the River Ness. Image: Tulloch Homes
The prospective development near the River Ness. Image: Tulloch Homes

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

Tulloch Homes wants to make some changes to an ongoing major development close to the River Ness.

While NHS Highland is hoping to build a number of “micro apartments” at Inverness Campus to house up to 100 staff and students.

But first, let’s begin with the latest with the plans for the Merkinch Nature Reserve.

Merkinch boardwalk

Plans for a new boardwalk at an Inverness beauty spot are still in the pipeline – despite permission for a previous application running out.

Highland Council has renewed its planning permission to build the new structure at the Merkinch Nature Reserve.

The current boardwalk is more than 30 years old and there have been some concerns that it could collapse.

An impression of the new boardwalk. Image: Highland Council

The new one will be wider in places and include eight benches.

It will be constructed using recycled plastic to ensure it lasts longer this time. And it is expected to last more than a century.

Caroline Snow, project manager for the reserve, said in 2023 the proposals had been widely welcomed by the local community.

Funding pressures have held up the project thus far – but the new permission gives the council three years to begin the project.

Change to riverside homes plan

Tulloch Homes has applied to alter part of its plans for new houses close to the River Ness.

The developer has planning permission for 446 properties in the area as part of the huge Maples estate.

An impression of the area in question that could change. Image: Tulloch Homes

In a section around 400ft west of Tesco on Dores Road, it planned to build 41 homes that were a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached.

But Tulloch wants to scale that number back to 25 – and make all of the homes detached.

According to a statement alongside the application, the move has been prompted by “changing market demands from prospective house purchasers”.

Campus accommodation

NHS Highland has lodged plans to house up to 100 hospital workers and students at Inverness Campus.

The health board wants to build a number of “micro apartments” on land close to the new National Treatment Centre.

What the new building could look like. Image: NHS Highland

The site is also close to accommodation blocks for UHI students.

NHS Highland is proposing building the accommodation across three phases.

The first would deliver 38 studios and two accessible studios, as well as amenities for ground-floor residents.

Accommodation proposal for staff at city hotel withdrawn

As we documented earlier this week, fresh plans to build staff accommodation for an Inverness hotel have been ditched.

Mars Projects was hoping to build an annexe at 20-22 Kenneth Street, which it says it needed to allow the Strathness House Hotel in Ardross Terrace to function.

But it has now withdrawn its plans after some stinging criticism from Highland Council’s historic environment team.

A statement from the team said: “We have significant concerns regarding the over-development of this site with a poor-quality proposal, for ‘staff accommodation’ in three cramped units with no amenity space internally.

The Strathness Guest House in Ardross Terrace is currently closed for refurbishment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The proposal is not even related directly to the host building – which is also for staff – but is for a hotel on Ardross Terrace.

“We accept that within this urban block there is already a high degree of infill/back-land development, but that does not justify more.”

Mars Projects did not respond to requests for comment.

The guest house is also the home of the popular Tiger On the Wall restaurant.

Both closed last September ahead of a major revamp at the site.

They are expected to reopen later this year.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation