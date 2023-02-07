Work to create new boardwalk at Inverness nature reserve could soon begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work to create new boardwalk at Inverness nature reserve could soon begin

By Michelle Henderson
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 7:09 am
Project manager Caroline Snow says the new boardwalk will be a welcome edition to the reserve, providing more opportunities for people of all abilities. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Project manager Caroline Snow says the new boardwalk will be a welcome edition to the reserve, providing more opportunities for people of all abilities. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Work to construct a new boardwalk at an Inverness beauty spot could begin in autumn.

Highland Council will find out later this month if its funding application for the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve (MLNR) project has been successful.

Plans to tear down the current 30-year-old boardwalk, adjacent to the Far North railway line, come amid concerns it could collapse.

The local authority has now applied to Sustrans to support the £560,000 project.

In August 2020, keepers were forced to temporarily close the wooden structure following concerns it could collapse. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

Inverness residents welcome plans for new community boardwalk

The new boardwalk will be constructed using recycled plastic which is expected to last more than a century.

It is hoped the new structure will be more accessible, making it easier for all to enjoy the nature reserve.

Caroline Snow, project manager for the reserve, says the proposals have been widely welcomed by the local community.

She said: “I think in a year or two, the nature reserve will be even better than it is now.

“The upcycled plastic should last 100 years or more rather than the 30 years that the wooden boardwalk has lasted. Don’t get me wrong, that’s been brilliant but we are patching it up at the moment and hoping it will last.

“I think that area of the reserve is rather special. It’s a little bit more protected from the elements.”

In August 2020, the reserve team was forced to temporarily close the existing boardwalk wooden structure following concerns it could collapse.

The group dismantled the access ramp at the site before conducting a series of emergency repairs on the boardwalk, securing its interim future.

Creating new opportunities for walking, wheeling, and cycling

Path upgrades are also planned to create a wider route between the Carnac Crescent entrance to the reserve and the main sea wall path, which looks out over the Beauly Firth.

The route will form part of a new active travel route connecting the Highland’s only local nature reserve with nearby Merkinch and beyond.

Sustrans say their aim is to make the area safer and more community-friendly.

A spokesman said: “Sustrans is currently partnered with Highland Council on an exciting project to transform Merkinch Local Nature Reserve into a safer, more accessible, and better-connected community space.

“The project aims to create new opportunities for walking, wheeling, and cycling, benefitting residents in the area and boosting connections with local services and places of employment.

To accompany the new boardwalk, upgrades to the adjacent path will also be completed to form a wider and fully accessible route. Image: Sustrans.

“The existing boardwalk, a highly valued asset by the local community, will be completely replaced by the project and made more accessible for all users.”

Funding would allow project to start in autumn

A decision on the funding application, made to Sustran’s Places for Everyone scheme, is expected by the end of the month.

Ms Snow says the improvements will have a huge benefit for all, especially those less able-bodied.

She added: “People are discovering the nature reserve. We’ve spoken to a lot of people including one of my volunteers whose husband is a wheelchair user. He told me it will be really nice to do all the things his wife does.

“It should be bigger and better and everyone will be able to use it.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The project will tie in with the recent path works carried out at Muirtown Basin (also Sustrans & Highland Council funded), and will provide an off-road active travel route connecting South Kessock with the Canal paths,  Merkinch and Clachnaharry, as well as improving access within the Merkinch Local Nature Reserve.

“If successful, we would hope to be able to appoint a contractor to commence works in the autumn,  once the bird nesting season is complete.”

