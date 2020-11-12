Solar panels to help Moray community meet climate change target

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray community has secured permission to take a step towards meeting a climate change target.

The Findhorn Foundation wants to become carbon neutral by 2030 by moving towards more renewable energies.

Now the group has secured planning permission to install 28 solar panels on the roof of the former Victorian hotel it owns in Forres.

The project, which will cost nearly £20,000, is aimed at ensuring the 19th Century Cluny Hill building, which houses staff and provides accommodation for those participating in workshops, lowers its carbon footprint.

Craig Phizacklea, who led the project for the Findhorn Foundation, said: “I’m so grateful for all the help with realising this project, and for what it represents in helping this beautiful, historic building on Cluny Hill to be a source of inspiration to many.”

It is hoped the solar panels will be in place by the end of the year.