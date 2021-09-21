Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans lodged for new energy station near Keith

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 21, 2021, 1:39 pm
An energy management plant that will stabilise the flow of electricity coming from renewable sources to the national grid could be built near Keith.

TINZ Programme 1 ProjectCo3 Limited submitted a proposal of application notice with Moray Council last month for the development next to the existing Blackhillock substation built to deal with power from the Beatrice offshore wind farm.

Covering an area of 24 football pitches, Blackhillock is the largest substation in the UK.

The new proposal includes synchronous compensators that help improve fluctuating voltages from renewable sources to more predictable levels.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee on September 28 will be able to highlight potential issues and give provisional views on the proposal to be fed back to the developer.

As it is a major development planning permission will be required and public consultations held.

In his report, principal planning officer Neal MacPherson said: “The purpose of synchronous compensators is to improve stability in the electricity network and to maintain voltages at a constant.

“Such facilities effectively assist the electricity network provider to smooth out the voltage in the national grid when factors such as the output from renewables is not constant or wholly predicable.

“The applicants have used the council’s pre-application advice service to assist in identifying key issues and information that would be expected to accompany any formal application.”

The new electrical works are expected to be built on existing landscaping for the substation.

Strathisla Community Council will be asked to comment on the proposal and an online consultation is expected to be held before planning permission is applied for.

Construction of the  Blackhillock substation was completed in 2019, allowing power from renewable sources to flow along the 160km Caithness to Moray subsea power line and on to the national grid.

