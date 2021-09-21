Covid death recorded in Aberdeen as Scottish hospital figures reach new seven-month high

One death of a person with coronavirus in Aberdeen has been recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest government statistics show, as the number of people with Covid in Scottish hospitals hit a new seven-month high.

Across Scotland, there were 18 new reported deaths of people with the virus in the past day, four of whom were in Glasgow.

While the number of patients with Covid in intensive care units fell from 97 yesterday to 94 today, the total in hospital rose by 19 to 1,107 – the highest figure since February 22.

The total number of new cases in Scotland has continued its general downward trend over the past two weeks, falling to 2,870 after peaking at more than 7,000 on September 6.

Of those, 263 were recorded in the NHS Grampian health board area.

There are 63 people in Grampian hospitals with the virus, up from 60 yesterday but not quite matching the peak of 64 from Sunday. Of those 63 people, 10 are in the ICU.

The country’s test positivity rate has jumped up from 10.8% yesterday to 11.7% today.

Vaccination figures show 3,222 people received their first dose in the past 24 hours, while 2,772 people received their second.