‘I understand it has caused angst’: Council officer apologises for lack of communication over Elgin crossing concerns

By John Ross
October 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 20, 2021, 8:47 am
Parents campaigning for a crossing at Bishopmill Primary raised concerns with MP Douglas Ross

A Moray Council officer has apologised to parents for a lack of communication over the location of a pedestrian crossing on a busy Elgin street.

Traffic lights will be installed on Morriston Road at Elgin Academy next year.

However, parents and residents feel it would be safer to put the lights closer to Bishopmill Primary School.

Earlier this month they outlined their concerns to Moray MP Douglas Ross.

Emergency motion

An emergency motion was put forward at a meeting of the council’s economic development and infrastructure committee.

Conservative members Tim Eagle and Maria McLean raised the matter following concerns over a lack of consultation and the crossing’s positioning.

Transportation manager Nicola Moss said many factors were considered in  determining the location.

These included traffic volume, number of pedestrians, proximity of junctions and other accesses as well as visibility.

Councillor Tim Eagle raised an emergency motion with colleague Maria McLean

Mrs Moss said: “I completely understand the concerns raised by parents particularly those at Bishopmill Primary.

“The decision was not without a lot of consideration.

“What we didn’t do was properly engage with the primary school community and for that I apologise and understand that has caused angst.”

Mrs Moss gave an assurance she will contact the head teacher and parent council at Bishopmill Primary to give an update.

Buckie councillor Mr Eagle said the safety of pupils should be paramount.

He added: “It seems to an extent the council’s hands are tied.

Mitigating measures being examined

“Could some of this year’s budget be used to drive forward health and safety for our children in the light of school crossing patrollers not being there?”

Head of direct services Stephen Cooper advised safety measures were being looked at to mitigate potential dangers around Bishopmill Primary.

School crossing patrollers were axed as part of the council’s cost cutting exercise.

The committee agreed to write to Transport Scotland to consider additional pedestrian crossings in Keith.

Campaigners want the crossing to be nearer the primary school

It following a request from SNP councillor Theresa Coull, as children have to cross the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness trunk road and the A95 to Banff to reach Keith Primary and Keith Grammar schools.

An update on proposals for a crossing on the west side of Thornhill Road in Elgin will be provided following a request from Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers.

