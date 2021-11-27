Could a vacant building in Elgin town centre be transformed into an art gallery to expand its cultural offering?

Council bosses are exploring plans to transform an Elgin town centre building into an art gallery to expand the cultural offering.

Moray Council is currently in discussions with interested parties over the creation of a facility, similar to that of The Stove Network in Dumfries.

It is hoped such a facility could provide community learning opportunities and specialised support for local practitioners and students.

What is the art gallery vision?

Officials previously told the Press and Journal about the urgent need for more businesses and accommodation to prevent Elgin from becoming a “ghost town”.

No site has yet been selected for the development.

The gallery could be located in one of the vacant or derelict units within the town

centre.

This project would be an addition to the cultural quarter.

Strategic planning and development manager Gary Templeton is leading work on the Elgin town centre masterplan.

Mr Templeton said: “We are looking at the creation of a gallery which will be a community asset.

“We are considering a number of options including a former church on South Street.”

He added: “An art gallery would bring some more footfall and aid the creation of an evening economy.

“We are missing a facility like the one proposed for Elgin town centre.”

What is The Stove Network and why do Moray Council want to replicate it?

Moray Council has looked further afield for inspiration about what the facility could look like.

Officials are keen to replicate the success of The Stove Network, an arts and community organisation in the heart of Dumfries.

Based on the town’s High Street, the organisation was created in 2001 by a group of local creative practitioners.

Their vision was to bring the creative industries in as a driver for regenerating Dumfries town centre.

A diverse programme is run at The Stove Network stretching across music, literature, visual and public art, film and theatre to town planning, architecture and design.

Matt Baker, orchestrator of The Stove Network, explained: “The creative sector is one of the economic sectors that is thriving within rural areas – in Dumfries and Galloway more people currently work in culture and creativity than in agriculture.

The Stove has created eight permanent jobs for local people.” Matt Baker

“Creatives have a key role to play in helping communities to shape a vision for their future and how to communicate local people’s ideas.

“In Dumfries, the activity of The Stove has created eight permanent jobs for local people and ongoing support for a population of freelance creatives in the region.

“It has started four social enterprises that are all employing people, including the Midsteeple Quarter community benefit society that has taken ownership of five High Street properties and is now developing them as a combination of housing and mixed commercial spaces.”

Read more about Moray regeneration: