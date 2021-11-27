Rough and tumble of League Two gets Tom Grivosti ready for Ross County return

Tom Grivosti won’t ever call League Two pretty – but the loan switch from Ross County to Elgin City has more than served its purpose.

The defender, who continues to train at the Premiership club, secured a move to Borough Briggs after coming back from 19 months out with hamstring and toe injuries.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay is a huge admirer of the talented 22-year-old and felt pitching into battle in the fourth tier would work in his favour.

Grivosti, who made a goal-line clearance in Elgin’s 1-1 draw at home to Edinburgh City on Tuesday, appreciates the chance he’s getting at Elgin, having played 10 games since September.

He now aims to help the team push up from second-bottom spot and discuss his options in Dingwall with Mackay.

He said: “I thought I was fine in terms of fitness when I came here, but I do feel as if I have come a long way since then. I’m feeling good and just getting the games under my belt.

“The loan is coming to an end quite quickly. I think I only have five games left, so I will be ready to go (back to County) in January.

“I still train every day at County and I play my games at Elgin. We will sit down with Malky soon to discuss what happens next.”

It’s all about game time for Grivosti

Speaking about the cut and thrust nature of the division he’s currently playing in, he added: “League Two is totally different to the levels I have played at.

“The pitches are like equalisers and sometimes, in terms of the physical nature of it, there is no pretty way of dealing with it when the ball gets sent this way.

“It’s ugly to defend against, but it is all about getting game time and I am benefiting from that.”

Just two wins in their last 12 matches in all competitions, including a Scottish Cup replay loss to West of Scotland Premier League side Clydebank, has been hugely frustrating for all at Elgin.

Yet, Grivosti feels the squad is strong enough to be at the top end of the table if they could discover consistent levels.

He said: “While I’ve been here, we’ve dominated most games and quite often been the better team.

“I think we’ve played everyone in the league now and, on our day, we’re better than any side other than perhaps Kelty.

“We recently played Forfar away, who are comfortably second in the league, and despite the result (a 2-1 defeat), we were again the better team, so we just need to start turning these displays into wins sooner rather than later.”

Facing Kelty is one to relish for Elgin

Elgin return to action next Saturday when Kelty come calling.

The unbeaten Fifers are 10 points clear of Forfar at the top of the table, yet Elgin were a whisker away from beating them in September.

Archie MacPhee’s penalty put Elgin ahead and they were set to head north with the points until a Kallum Higginbotham leveller in the 93rd minute denied the Black and Whites the victory.

Grivosti hopes that performance will offer belief they can indeed be the first side to get the better of last year’s Lowland League champions, who came up via the play-offs.

He said: “Even although Kelty are the best team in the league, we should have beaten them down there.

“We played brilliantly in terms of our defending, so we’ve have shown we can keep them out for 90-plus minutes, so I’m looking forward to it. If we were to be the first team to beat them this season, that would be massive.”

Wins will soon come, says Grivosti

And the defender, who can play centre half or full-back roles, believes taking the lead in matches would give them a great platform to build upon.

He added: “We have not been 1-0 up in games too often, but have come close, even on Tuesday against Edinburgh City.

“We’ve just struggled to score goals when we’re on top. We were disappointed not to win against Edinburgh on Tuesday, but if we keep doing what we’re doing the results will start coming.”