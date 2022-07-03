Elgin-born Trainspotting actor announces split from wife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin-born Trainspotting star Kevin McKidd has announced his divorce from wife Arielle Goldrath after four years of marriage.

Mr McKidd, best known for his role as Tommy in Trainspotting, shared the news on social media on Saturday.

The pair wed in February 2018 in a private ceremony.

The 48-year-old, who went on to star as Dr Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy, announced the split on social media after four years of marriage to Ms Goldrath, a private chef.

Taking to Instagram, he said after “much soul searching” the pair had decided to end their marriage.

His post included a series of family photographs, featuring their son Aiden and daughter Nava.

He wrote: “I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you.

‘Best friends’

“A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

Despite the breakdown of their marriage, Mr McKidd said they remain “best friends” and continue to have “love and respect” for one another.

He added: “Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known.

“We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other.

“We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination.

“It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family.

He said: “I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends.”

The Hollywood actor has two other children from his previous 17-year marriage to Jane Parker.