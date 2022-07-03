Elgin-born Trainspotting actor announces split from wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin-born Trainspotting actor announces split from wife

By Michelle Henderson
July 3, 2022, 11:54 am Updated: July 3, 2022, 11:56 am
Kevin McKidd, known for his role as Dr Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy, shared news of his split from wife Arielle Goldrath on Instagram on Saturday.
Elgin-born Trainspotting star Kevin McKidd has announced his divorce from wife Arielle Goldrath after four years of marriage.

Mr McKidd, best known for his role as Tommy in Trainspotting, shared the news on social media on Saturday.

The pair wed in February 2018 in a private ceremony.

The 48-year-old, who went on to star as Dr Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy, announced the split on social media after four years of marriage to Ms Goldrath, a private chef.

Taking to Instagram, he said after “much soul searching” the pair had decided to end their marriage.

His post included a series of family photographs, featuring their son Aiden and daughter Nava.

He wrote: “I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you.

‘Best friends’

“A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

Despite the breakdown of their marriage, Mr McKidd said they remain “best friends” and continue to have “love and respect” for one another.

He added: “Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known.

“We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other.

“We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination.

“It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family.

He said: “I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends.”

The Hollywood actor has two other children from his previous 17-year marriage to Jane Parker.

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

