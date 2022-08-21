New offices at Tamdhu Distillery, more Dufftown caber storage and floodlights for Gordonstoun tennis courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

New offices at Tamdhu Distillery, more Dufftown caber storage and floodlights for Gordonstoun tennis courts

By Sean McAngus
August 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Plans have been submitted to demolish existing building and build new office building at Tamdhu Distillery.
Plans have been submitted to demolish existing building and build new office building at Tamdhu Distillery.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Isla Gibson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Isla Lewise Gibson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum who crashed car into wall at 10am was SIX times the limit
Police in Elgin want to speak to the man in the CCTV images as part of their investigation. Photo: Police Scotland
CCTV images released in Elgin investigation following serious assault that happened six months ago
0
Marie Smith in her studio at her home in Glenlivet. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
No trains will leave stations in the north and north-east today. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
More travel disruption for north and north-east passengers as strike action continues
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Court story Picture shows; David Breerton attacked a man at Tesco in Forres.. Forres. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Landlord headbutted former tenant in brawl outside Tesco
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Officials say the closure at Cullen West Pier has been imposed to ensure the safety of the general public and harbour users.
Cullen West Pier partially closed due to safety concerns
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0

More from Press and Journal

A delighted Kingussie captain Savio Genini with the Artemis MacAulay Cup.
Shinty: Kingussie rally from two down to beat Oban Camanachd in Macaulay Cup final…
Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family…
0
Live performers, including the Newtonhill Pipe Band, provided entertainment throughout the afternoon. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day
0
Dance group, Baila Venesuela performing on stage. Picture by Paul Glendell
IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left, wins a header up against Euan Spark of Brechin City Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success