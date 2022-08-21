New offices at Tamdhu Distillery, more Dufftown caber storage and floodlights for Gordonstoun tennis courts By Sean McAngus August 21, 2022, 5:00 pm 0 Plans have been submitted to demolish existing building and build new office building at Tamdhu Distillery. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Moray Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist Mum who crashed car into wall at 10am was SIX times the limit CCTV images released in Elgin investigation following serious assault that happened six months ago 0 The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures 0 More travel disruption for north and north-east passengers as strike action continues Landlord headbutted former tenant in brawl outside Tesco New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for… Cullen West Pier partially closed due to safety concerns Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission 0 More from Press and Journal Shinty: Kingussie rally from two down to beat Oban Camanachd in Macaulay Cup final… 'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family… 0 GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day 0 IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela 0 Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success