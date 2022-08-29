Buckie by-election to be held on November 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Buckie by-election to be held on November 4

By Louise Glen
August 29, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 1:58 pm
At the May election three Buckie councillors were elected: Sonya Warren SNP, Neil McLennan, Conservative, and Lib Dem Christopher Prices. Pictures by Jason Hedges
At the May election three Buckie councillors were elected: Sonya Warren SNP, Neil McLennan, Conservative, and Lib Dem Christopher Prices. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Council hopefuls in the Buckie area are being invited to come forward for a by-election.

Moray Council has announced the by-election will be held on November 3.

It comes after Lib Dem Christopher Price stood down earlier this month, after only 103 days in office, citing difficulties in managing a full time job with official duties.

Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Register an interest in standing

The Buckie ward was uncontested for the May election, meaning Mr Price, the SNP’s Sonya Warren and Scottish Conservative Neil McLennan were declared councillors even before the polls opened.

Now anyone interested in standing is being urged to contact the council for more information.

A council spokeswoman said: “Any prospective candidates who wish to register an interest in receiving a candidate nomination pack can contact the elections office by emailing elections@moray.gov.uk or calling the elections helpline on 01343 563334.

“Nomination packs and further information will be made available at www.moray.gov.uk/elections.”

Six polling places will be in operation from 7am until 10pm on November 3 across the Buckie ward: Buckpool Golf Club, Buckie Methodist Church Hall, North Church Hall, Royal British Legion Hall, Portessie Methodist Church Hall and Town Hall, Findochty.

The by-election in Ward 3 (Buckie) will take place on Thursday 3 November, with a count to follow on Friday 4 November, Moray’s Returning Officer has confirmed.Full story 👇

Posted by Moray Council on Monday, 29 August 2022

The spokeswoman continued: “A full election timetable, with deadlines for candidate nominations for registering to vote or applying for a postal vote for this poll, will be published shortly on Moray Council’s website.

“The election will be conducted by the Single Transferable Vote (STV) proportional representation system, in which voters are asked to mark candidates by preference using numbers.

“Voters will be able vote for as many or as few candidates as they wish. There are nearly 7,900 voters in the ward with around 27% opting to vote by post.”

The election count will take place the day after the election on Friday, November 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres
The Wood Tour will take place on September 16 with pit stops throughout the day. Supplied by Clan.
Clan's classic car and motorcycle cavalcade back on the road after three-year hiatus
0
A van on its side blocked the A96 near Keith.
Van on its side blocks A96 near Keith
0
Milne's Primary School in Fochabers.
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
Mitch Bechard, founder of CopperCairn.
Moray whisky experience business has big growth ambitions
1
Extension to buildings at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin to house MRI.
Dr Gray's gets its MRI scanner, new Portknockie bowling club pavilion and extension to…
1
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a PayPal stalker, an anti-masker and a woman who cried…
Piles of rubbish are building up, with fire crews called to extinguish a blaze early today. Picture: Sophie Goodwin/DCT Media
Bin catches fire as rubbish builds up due to ongoing strikes
0
Ride the North is back, starting and finishing this year in Elgin. It's a one day event this year and riders can pick between 57 or 100 miles. All pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Ride the North makes a glorious return
0

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0