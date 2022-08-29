Buckie by-election to be held on November 4

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council hopefuls in the Buckie area are being invited to come forward for a by-election.

Moray Council has announced the by-election will be held on November 3.

It comes after Lib Dem Christopher Price stood down earlier this month, after only 103 days in office, citing difficulties in managing a full time job with official duties.

Register an interest in standing

The Buckie ward was uncontested for the May election, meaning Mr Price, the SNP’s Sonya Warren and Scottish Conservative Neil McLennan were declared councillors even before the polls opened.

Now anyone interested in standing is being urged to contact the council for more information.

A council spokeswoman said: “Any prospective candidates who wish to register an interest in receiving a candidate nomination pack can contact the elections office by emailing elections@moray.gov.uk or calling the elections helpline on 01343 563334.

“Nomination packs and further information will be made available at www.moray.gov.uk/elections.”

Six polling places will be in operation from 7am until 10pm on November 3 across the Buckie ward: Buckpool Golf Club, Buckie Methodist Church Hall, North Church Hall, Royal British Legion Hall, Portessie Methodist Church Hall and Town Hall, Findochty.

The by-election in Ward 3 (Buckie) will take place on Thursday 3 November, with a count to follow on Friday 4 November, Moray’s Returning Officer has confirmed.Full story 👇 Posted by Moray Council on Monday, 29 August 2022

The spokeswoman continued: “A full election timetable, with deadlines for candidate nominations for registering to vote or applying for a postal vote for this poll, will be published shortly on Moray Council’s website.

“The election will be conducted by the Single Transferable Vote (STV) proportional representation system, in which voters are asked to mark candidates by preference using numbers.

“Voters will be able vote for as many or as few candidates as they wish. There are nearly 7,900 voters in the ward with around 27% opting to vote by post.”

The election count will take place the day after the election on Friday, November 4.