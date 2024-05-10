New double yellow lines painted on Elgin roads provoke laughter and confusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New double yellow lines painted on Elgin roads provoke laughter and confusion

The new road markings do not appear to match the ones that were there previously.

By David Mackay
Silver car driving past the new double yellow lines.
The new double yellow lines have not been painted over the old ones. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

New double yellow lines in Elgin have prompted confusion and laughter from motorists.

Crews were seen repainting the road markings on Main Street and Linkwood Road in New Elgin this week.

The work caused small tailbacks as drivers waited patiently to move past the workforce working on the road.

However, the finished double yellow lines on the Elgin streets have provoked questions about their colour and layout.

What is wrong with the new yellow lines?

The new double yellow lines were painted in Elgin as the older ones have become faded, appearing almost white in some places.

However, the new lines do not cover the old ones in the sections that have been completed.

It means that some areas appear to have four yellow lines, while others appear to have one extremely thick line.

Dark car driving past extremely thick yellow lines.
Some sections appear to be almost one extremely thick yellow line. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Other sections of the new lines on Main Street are also not completely straight.

The new lines have provoked a mixture of laughter and confusion on social media.

Teresa Mckay wrote: “Yellow? Should have gone to Specsavers. They’re orange.”

Catherine Hirst posted: “I was thinking it was someone’s version of abstract yellow lining, it’s wild.”

Samantha Duncan wrote: “Head to New Elgin Post Office, they get even funnier. Honestly, all different lines and colours.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.

In pictures: New double yellow lines in New Elgin

Curved double yellow lines.
The previous yellow lines were becoming faded. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Silver car driving past double yellow lines.
The yellow lines are on Main Street, Edgar Road and Linkwood Road.
Double yellow lines with smears of yellow paint on the road.
Yellow paint has spilled onto some other sections of the road. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
White car driving past double yellow lines.
Some of the double yellow lines do not appear straight. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Faded double yellow lines.
Some of the new lines have already begun to fade. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Double yellow lines close-up
The double yellow lines appear to be a different thickness in some areas. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

Gemma MacRae at her home in Norway.
Former Forres police officer who exposed culture of misogyny and bullying paid £431k in…
A96 Elgin closed due to crash. Image: Brian Smith.
Naked man seen running down A96 in Elgin hospitalised after being hit by HGV
Vic and Graham Flett looking down guitar at camera.
'The business rates are ridiculous': The ONE change Sound and Vision would make after…
George and Anne Rae are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Image: George and Anne Rae
Elgin couple reveal secret to long and happy marriage as they celebrate 60th anniversary
Forres Academy
Preferred new Forres Academy site is in town - despite public consultation choice
Leanne Shand in Fika playroom with children and staff behind.
How Elgin family centre turned venue where The Beatles played into natural home for…
Ladyhill monument in Elgin.
Changes to be made to prominent Elgin landmark to increase its profile
Stagecoach bus pulling away from Elgin bus station.
Jail for pensioner who sexually assaulted woman he met at Elgin bus stop
War memorial in Elgin with St Giles Church behind.
Poverty and lack of discipline blamed as antisocial behaviour incidents in Moray almost double
4
Child cheering above the crowd at MacMoray.
Not had your MacMoray fill yet? It's coming back AGAIN in August with even…

Conversation