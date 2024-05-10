New double yellow lines painted on Elgin roads provoke laughter and confusion

New double yellow lines in Elgin have prompted confusion and laughter from motorists.

Crews were seen repainting the road markings on Main Street and Linkwood Road in New Elgin this week.

The work caused small tailbacks as drivers waited patiently to move past the workforce working on the road.

However, the finished double yellow lines on the Elgin streets have provoked questions about their colour and layout.

What is wrong with the new yellow lines?

The new double yellow lines were painted in Elgin as the older ones have become faded, appearing almost white in some places.

However, the new lines do not cover the old ones in the sections that have been completed.

It means that some areas appear to have four yellow lines, while others appear to have one extremely thick line.

Other sections of the new lines on Main Street are also not completely straight.

The new lines have provoked a mixture of laughter and confusion on social media.

Teresa Mckay wrote: “Yellow? Should have gone to Specsavers. They’re orange.”

Catherine Hirst posted: “I was thinking it was someone’s version of abstract yellow lining, it’s wild.”

Samantha Duncan wrote: “Head to New Elgin Post Office, they get even funnier. Honestly, all different lines and colours.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.

In pictures: New double yellow lines in New Elgin

