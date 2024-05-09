Elgin couple reveal secret to long and happy marriage as they celebrate 60th anniversary

George and Anne Rae admit that it wasn’t love at first sight when they first met in the 1950s.

But it was still a special friendship that sparked, which soon blossomed into something much more.

Fast forward several decades and the happy couple are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary together.

They say they still feel “lucky to have each other” and are grateful for the wonderful family they have created.

George knew Anne was ‘the one’

The pair first met during their teenage years while working at Clydesdale Bank.

And it didn’t take George long to realise Anne was “one to keep”.

Anne, who is 85, said: “We were good friends for many years before we got engaged in 1962.

“He proposed at Lunan Bay in Stonehaven – it was really special as we have always liked the beach and being by the sea.”

The pair have actually never returned to the spot as “life took them in different directions”.

But they have created many other special memories together throughout their marriage.

After the pair married on May 9, 1964, they moved around the north of Scotland including time in Aberdeen, Oldmeldrum, Turriff and finally Elgin, where they happily retired a few years ago.

Over the years, the happy couple have travelled the world together visiting places like Canada and Mallorca.

They feel extremely “fortunate” to have been able to enjoy lots of family holidays with their children as they grew up.

George and Anne had a son and two daughters, and now have three granddaughters who they adore.

They said: “We loved raising our children and enjoying lots of family holidays. We were very lucky.

“Once our kids grew up, we managed to do some more travelling and visited places around the world.”

What’s their secret to a long and happy marriage?

When asked what their secret to a long and happy marriage is, they simply said – “being each other’s best friend and loving one another.”

Anne added: “We’ve always had our own interests too, so we always have something to talk about.”

George said their fondness for each other grew after having their own family, saying “we have loved our family life.”

Celebrations for Diamond pair

The P&J readers were delighted to receive a visit from the Lord Lieutenant of Moray today to mark their diamond anniversary.

Speaking before they popped open the champagne, they said: “We are looking forward to celebrating with our family and friends.”