‘Multiple’ police rush to A96 in Elgin as roundabout closed

‘Multiple’ police and ambulances are attending an incident on the A96 in Elgin this morning.

The road is closed in both directions at the roundabout leading to Reiket Lane and Linkwood Place, with officers diverting traffic.

The exact nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed but eyewitnesses claim there has been a car accident.

It’s unknown if anyone is injured.

Road operator Amey confirmed on X: “#A96 East Road Elgin Road closed in both directions between B9103 and A941 North Street.

“Police are on scene and Amey are attending delays in area. Take care on approach.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

