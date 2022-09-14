AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen

By Paul Third
September 14, 2022, 12:41 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 1:04 pm
Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC
Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women. Picture by Aberdeen FC

Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women.

The former Aston Villa player, who began her professional career in Belgium, is the partner of Dons’ first team goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

The 28-year-old, who won the English Championship with Villa before playing in the Women’s Super League with her former club, has been training with the women’s team at Cormack Park for the past couple of months to regain her fitness following the birth of her son.

Hanssen is excited to be resuming her career following her move to Scotland.

The new Don told RedTV: “It feels great to be an Aberdeen player. I have been training with the team for a number of weeks now and all the girls have made me feel very welcome, so it is great to finally sign.

“There is a young talented group here that I am joining who have achieved a great deal over the past couple of seasons. If you look at where they have come from these last few years, it is very impressive.

“They know how to win games and they know how to play well otherwise they would not be in the position they are now.

“It is a new challenge for me and one I am really looking forward to. I want to help the team progress even more.

“I am really excited and looking forward to being involved in a matchday squad.”

Hunter thrilled to have experienced campaigner on board

AFC Women co-manager Emma Hunter believes the chance for her young squad to learn from an experienced campaigner who has played at the highest level in England with Villa will be hugely beneficial.

Hunter said: “Nadine has come into the squad and made an immediate impact on the team as she brings a wealth of experience and is someone a lot of younger players can learn a huge amount from.

“Nadine is a very composed player and has the potential to make a big impression on the Scottish game with the technical and tactical qualities she brings.

“One of the most important factors we always consider when bringing in a new player is that they must have the right attitude and values; and this is something that myself and Gavin Beith have been extremely impressed with by Nadine.

“We are looking forward to working with Nadine this year and this signing is further evidence of the direction we want to take as a Club, not just to sustain our SWPL 1 existence, but to really compete.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 07: Martin Boyle celebrates at Full Time during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road, on August 07, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Restricting Martin Boyle remains key to Aberdeen's hopes of a result at Hibernian
Manager Jim Goodwin insists the club's set up has allowed new signings to quickly gel.
Aberdeen's new signings gelled quickly because the club took care of all their needs…
0
Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Ylber Ramadani is Aberdeen's bargain version of Casemiro, Fabinho and Joshua Kimmich
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is already looking towards the January transfer window.
REVEALED: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's January transfer window plans
0
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (10) during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last term.
Aberdeen fans on Twitter and Facebook take opposing views on later kick-offs against Dundee…
0
Aberdeen FC's performance analysis team, brother and sister Jordi and Marta Rams, pictured at Cormack Park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
LONG READ: From Barcelona to Aberdeen - How well-travelled brother and sister performance analysts…
0
Pictured is a new stock photo of Aberdeen Football Club legend and Evening Express Sport columnist, Willie Miller (William Miller). Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 01/12/2017
Willie Miller: Meeting the Queen was a wonderful experience where she talked of her…
0
Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson in action for Scotland.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson drops out of Scotland squad after move to Bologna
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
Sir Alex Ferguson brought a star-packed Manchester United squad to Pittodrie to play a testimonial for Teddy Scott in 1999.
Neil Drysdale: None of the Manchester United players knew Aberdeen's legendary kitman Teddy Scott,…
0

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…