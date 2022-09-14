AFC Women sign Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dutch midfielder Nadine Hanssen has joined Aberdeen FC Women.

The former Aston Villa player, who began her professional career in Belgium, is the partner of Dons’ first team goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

The 28-year-old, who won the English Championship with Villa before playing in the Women’s Super League with her former club, has been training with the women’s team at Cormack Park for the past couple of months to regain her fitness following the birth of her son.

Hanssen is excited to be resuming her career following her move to Scotland.

The new Don told RedTV: “It feels great to be an Aberdeen player. I have been training with the team for a number of weeks now and all the girls have made me feel very welcome, so it is great to finally sign.

“There is a young talented group here that I am joining who have achieved a great deal over the past couple of seasons. If you look at where they have come from these last few years, it is very impressive.

“They know how to win games and they know how to play well otherwise they would not be in the position they are now.

“It is a new challenge for me and one I am really looking forward to. I want to help the team progress even more.

“I am really excited and looking forward to being involved in a matchday squad.”

Hunter thrilled to have experienced campaigner on board

💬 "I am really happy to finally sign for Aberdeen." 🔴 Hear the first thoughts of Nadine Hanssen after she completed her move to The Dons. 📺 RedTV subscribers can watch in full now // https://t.co/yDvO3lISSV pic.twitter.com/VcCmy8cGEZ — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) September 14, 2022

AFC Women co-manager Emma Hunter believes the chance for her young squad to learn from an experienced campaigner who has played at the highest level in England with Villa will be hugely beneficial.

Hunter said: “Nadine has come into the squad and made an immediate impact on the team as she brings a wealth of experience and is someone a lot of younger players can learn a huge amount from.

“Nadine is a very composed player and has the potential to make a big impression on the Scottish game with the technical and tactical qualities she brings.

“One of the most important factors we always consider when bringing in a new player is that they must have the right attitude and values; and this is something that myself and Gavin Beith have been extremely impressed with by Nadine.

“We are looking forward to working with Nadine this year and this signing is further evidence of the direction we want to take as a Club, not just to sustain our SWPL 1 existence, but to really compete.”