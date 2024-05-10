Former Forres police officer who exposed culture of misogyny and bullying paid £431k in compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Forres police officer who exposed culture of misogyny and bullying paid £431k in compensation

Gemma MacRae said there was 'toxic masculinity in the force'.

By Louise Glen
Gemma MacRae at her home in Norway.
Image: Supplied.

A former police officer who exposed a culture of misogyny and bullying at Forres police station has accepted a six-figure sum in compensation from Police Scotland.

Whistleblower Gemma MacRae, who left the force in 2021, was paid £431, 968 for the loss of her career, injury and stress after settling an employment tribunal against the force last month.

Ms MacRae’s former colleague Herbert Scott Gallop, known as Scott, was convicted of sexually assaulting her in 2022, five years after she reported him.

Herbert Scott Gallop outside Forres Police Station
Image: DCT Media.

The conviction was the result of a Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) investigation at Forres Police Station, following complaints of a ‘boys’ club’ culture rooted in bullying and misogyny.

Ms MacRae, who now lives in Norway, has since waived her right to anonymity and is now calling for reform of the police complaints system following her “seven arduous years of torture”.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs has vowed to personally meet her to apologise.

‘Seven years is a long time to fight for justice’

In an interview with BBC News, Ms MacRae said: “The toxic masculinity and power used against me was inexcusable and cruel. I am physically and mentally drained.

“Seven years is a long time to fight for justice against an organisation that is meant to represent it.”

Stephen Smith, solicitor at Livingstone Brown, told The Press and Journal that other women police officers from across Scotland “have said the same things”.

He said they had “fallen foul of a male-dominated management hierarchy which has been able to use internal procedures to delay and avoid investigating what has happened to them”, adding that an employment tribunal was a “last resort”.

He added: “There’s no doubt this takes a toll on them, as it has on Gemma.

“They should not be left in this position in any organisation, let alone one that is created to protect people.”

A spokeswoman for Pirc said: “We were instructed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate allegations of potential criminality against officers of Police Scotland.

“The matter was referred to us in December 2018 and, following our investigation, a detailed and comprehensive report of our findings was submitted to the COPFS in April 2020 for consideration.

“Our reports and findings are confidential due to legal reasons.”

DCC to personally apologise

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “Misogyny, sexism and discrimination of any kind is utterly unacceptable – it has no place in society and no place in policing.

“I will personally meet with Gemma and apologise for the way she was treated.

“Pirc conducted an independent Crown-directed investigation and Police Scotland fully assisted with those enquiries.

“Since this investigation, Police Scotland assessed a number of matters and – although conduct proceedings are private – appropriate action was taken to address behaviour that was not in line with our values of integrity, fairness, respect and upholding human rights.

“Police Scotland is meeting these challenges head-on through sustained, tangible and measurable activity, driving a relentless focus on our values and standards under our Policing Together programme.”

