‘It never crossed my mind to set up this business before but I love it’: From redundancy at Evri to booming Elgin dog grooming business

By Sean McAngus
December 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 11, 2022, 10:31 pm
The Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion is pictured with client 'Saskia' inside her new premises at Moycroft House, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion is pictured with client 'Saskia' inside her new premises at Moycroft House, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

From parcel courier to dog groomer isn’t an obvious career move.

But one Elgin woman is making such a success of the switch that she is opening new premises in the town.

Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion opened up her business in December 2020 in her garden shed after being made redundant at Evri.

Since then her business has been a hit. It is now fully booked for the next three months.

The Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion is pictured with Dug. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Alison said: “I was made redundant in August 2020 which was a big shocked to me.

“It never crossed my mind to set up this business as I was so used to my job at the delivery firm.

“However I love it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I saw there is a major demand for dog grooming in Moray and it all started in my garden shed.”

Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion and Soggy Doggy owner Emily Hayter who rents a desk in the premises.

Mrs Tewnion spent around £3,000 to go through training at the Pampers Grooming Academy in Stirling.

She added: “I went through all the training in Stirling and was staying in hotels.

“It has been well worth it.

“My attitude has been just do it and I am not scared of failing.

“Now I have been doing it for two years and haven’t looked back.”

New home for her business

Just recently she has moved her business into Moycroft House in Elgin.

The building used to be home to the offices to the old Elgin Roof Truss Company.

We previously highlights the plans in our weekly planning round-up.

The Pooch Pod is now at Moycroft House, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Rooms have been redesigned, with the installation of a washing area.

She added: “I was previously at a unit at Pinefield Parade.

“When Moycroft House came up it was a good size of premises and what I need as the business grows.

“It is more suitable for the needs and I’m really excited for the future.”

Dog ‘Dug’ being washed.<br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Going forward she is keen to pass on her knowledge to new dog grooming businesses.

She added: “I want to help other dog grooming businesses starting out and guide them if I can.

“It is important to help other.”

New businesses Soggy Doggy, Zoomyloonies Pet Care and Paws On The Shore will also operate in these premises.

