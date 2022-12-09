MacMoray 2023: Swedish Europoppers Rednex and Sandi Thom join star-studded line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swedish Europopers Rednex and Scottish singer songwriter Sandi Thom have joined Cascada and B*Witched on MacMoray’s line up this Easter.

The Rednex, famous for its version of Cotton-Eyed Joe, will play at the annual festival held in Cooper Park in Elgin.

It is the first time the Swedish Europoppers will perform in Scotland.

The group enjoyed success throughout the 1990s with hits such as Cotton-Eye Joe, Old Pop In An Oak, The Spirit Of The Hawk and Wish You Were Here, which often topped the charts in several European countries.

Banff-born Sandi Thom will likely wow crowds with her 2006 hit I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair), as well as tunes from her six albums.

Singer Drew Dixon is also back “by popular demand”. The Nashville blues, swamp rock artist was born and raised in the American south.

Over the last few years he’s shared the stage with legendary acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Grand Funk Railroad, Kaleo, Lee Brice, and Randy Houser – and is now making his way back to Elgin following an outstanding set last year.

Who else is on the MacMoray line-up?

Big Country, Buzzcocks and Scooty and the Skyhooks are previously been announced.

They join dance superstars Cascada and Alice Deejay, 90s favourites Five and B*Witched and rockers Bay City Rollers, Nazareth and Sweet on the bill.

Organisers launched the Elgin festival with the aim of providing music to appeal to a range of generations.

Due to the success of the festival, it has been expanded to a two-day event for 2023.

MacMoray is due to be held at Cooper Park in Elgin on April 29 and 30, from 10am-11pm. Tickets can be bought online from the festival website here.