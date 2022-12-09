MacMoray 2023: Swedish Europoppers Rednex and Sandi Thom join star-studded line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

MacMoray 2023: Swedish Europoppers Rednex and Sandi Thom join star-studded line-up

By Louise Glen
December 9, 2022, 2:16 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 3:42 pm
Sandi Thom has been announced as yet another act for the MacMoray festival in Elgin next April. Picture: JasperImage
Sandi Thom has been announced as yet another act for the MacMoray festival in Elgin next April. Picture: JasperImage

Swedish Europopers Rednex and Scottish singer songwriter Sandi Thom have joined Cascada and B*Witched on MacMoray’s line up this Easter.

The Rednex, famous for its version of Cotton-Eyed Joe, will play at the annual festival held in Cooper Park in Elgin.

It is the first time the Swedish Europoppers will perform in Scotland.

Announcement no.5 🐣 Joining Five, B Witched, Cascada, Alice Deejay, Bay City Rollers, Sweet, Nazareth, Buzzcocks, Big Country, Scooty and The Skyhooks at MacMoray Easter Festival…..

Posted by MacMoray Easter Festival on Friday, 9 December 2022

The group enjoyed success throughout the 1990s with hits such as Cotton-Eye Joe, Old Pop In An Oak, The Spirit Of The Hawk and Wish You Were Here, which often topped the charts in several European countries.

Banff-born Sandi Thom will likely wow crowds with her 2006 hit I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair), as well as tunes from her six albums.

Singer Drew Dixon is also back “by popular demand”.  The Nashville blues, swamp rock artist was born and raised in the American south.

Over the last few years he’s shared the stage with legendary acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Grand Funk Railroad, Kaleo, Lee Brice, and Randy Houser – and is now making his way back to Elgin following an outstanding set last year.

Who else is on the MacMoray line-up?

Big Country, Buzzcocks and Scooty and the Skyhooks are previously been announced.

They join dance superstars Cascada and Alice Deejay, 90s favourites Five and B*Witched and rockers Bay City Rollers, Nazareth and Sweet on the bill.

MacMoray Easter Festival crowd enjoying the music
MacMoray Easter Festival is returning next year with performances from B*Witched and Five. Picture by JASPERIMAGE

Organisers launched the Elgin festival with the aim of providing music to appeal to a range of generations.

Due to the success of the festival, it has been expanded to a two-day event for 2023.

MacMoray is due to be held at Cooper Park in Elgin on April 29 and 30, from 10am-11pm. Tickets can be bought online from the festival website here.

