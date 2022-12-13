Work to attract more wildlife to The Wards in Elgin begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to restore an wildlife conservation area in Elgin has begun.

Contractors could be seen working in the snow at The Wards as efforts to attract more wildlife and improve bio-diversity got under way.

As part of the work, the pond will be cleared of vegetation and four new wildlife scrapes – which can attract invertebrates and become feeding grounds for waders – will be created.

Elgin City North councillor Jeremie Fernandes is looking forward to seeing the end result.

He said: “The council is improving the site at the Wards wildlife conservation area in Elgin, they’re restoring the pond where there was overgrown vegetation.

“They’re creating four new wildlife scrapes which are smaller ponds where there’s quite a lot of bugs and birds.

“‘It is great to see enhancements to the Wards wildlife site.

“The new wetland improvements will enhance the bio-diversity and I am looking forward to seeing more ducks and redshanks enjoying the pond.”

In September, it was announced The Wards in Elgin and Millbuies would benefit from £124,000 wildflower funding boost.

This money was allocated to the area by the Scottish Government’s fund in response to the biodiversity crisis.