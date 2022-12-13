Baltic temperatures begin to ease – but will remain well below freezing overnight

More snow is on the way this week – but the baltic temperatures will begin to ease.
Temperatures have plummeted to as low as -20C in Carrbridge and -17C in Corgarff and Strathdon this week.
Heavy snow has also hit, with Shetland particularly badly affected today – with thousands of home without power and schools across the island shut.
A yellow weather warning is in place until noon on Friday with more snow and ice expected, but there will be some let-up in the temperatures.
Aviemore is expected to drop to -5C tonight while Ballater and Inverness is likely to hit -3C.
Temperatures in Aberdeen and Elgin are expected to sit at around -1C and 0.
Temperatures forecast
Aberdeen
- Lows of -1C and highs of 0C on Wednesday
- Lows of 0C and highs of 2C on Thursday
- Lows of –2C and highs of 1C on Friday
Stonehaven
- Lows of -1C and highs of 1C on Wednesday
- Lows of 0C and highs of 3C Thursday
- Lows of 0C and highs of 2C on Friday
Ballater
- Lows of -3C and highs of -1C on Wednesday
- Lows of -4C and highs of 2C on Thursday
- Lows of -5C and highs of -1C on Friday
Inverness
- Lows of –3C and highs of 1C on Wednesday
- Lows of –1C and highs of 1C on Thursday
- Lows of –2C and highs of 1C on Friday
Elgin
- Lows of 0C and highs of 1C on Wednesday
- Lows of 1C and highs of 3C on Thursday
- Lows of -1C and highs of 1C on Friday
Aviemore
- Lows of -5C and highs of -2C on Wednesday
- Lows of -2C and highs of 0C on Thursday
- Lows of -7C and highs of -3C on Friday
Kirkwall
- Lows of 1C and highs of 4C on Wednesday
- Lows of 2C and highs of 3C on Thursday
- Lows of 2C and highs of 3C on Friday
Lerwick
- Lows of 0C and highs of 3C on Wednesday
- Lows of -1C and highs of 2C on Thursday
- Lows of -2C and highs of 0C on Friday
