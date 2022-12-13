Baltic temperatures begin to ease – but will remain well below freezing overnight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More snow is on the way this week – but the baltic temperatures will begin to ease.

Temperatures have plummeted to as low as -20C in Carrbridge and -17C in Corgarff and Strathdon this week.

Heavy snow has also hit, with Shetland particularly badly affected today – with thousands of home without power and schools across the island shut.

A yellow weather warning is in place until noon on Friday with more snow and ice expected, but there will be some let-up in the temperatures.

Aviemore is expected to drop to -5C tonight while Ballater and Inverness is likely to hit -3C.

Temperatures in Aberdeen and Elgin are expected to sit at around -1C and 0.

Temperatures forecast

Aberdeen

Lows of -1C and highs of 0C on Wednesday

Lows of 0C and highs of 2C on Thursday

Lows of –2C and highs of 1C on Friday

Stonehaven

Lows of -1C and highs of 1C on Wednesday

Lows of 0C and highs of 3C Thursday

Lows of 0C and highs of 2C on Friday

Ballater

Lows of -3C and highs of -1C on Wednesday

Lows of -4C and highs of 2C on Thursday

Lows of -5C and highs of -1C on Friday

Inverness

Lows of –3C and highs of 1C on Wednesday

Lows of –1C and highs of 1C on Thursday

Lows of –2C and highs of 1C on Friday

Elgin

Lows of 0C and highs of 1C on Wednesday

Lows of 1C and highs of 3C on Thursday

Lows of -1C and highs of 1C on Friday

Aviemore

Lows of -5C and highs of -2C on Wednesday

Lows of -2C and highs of 0C on Thursday

Lows of -7C and highs of -3C on Friday

Kirkwall

Lows of 1C and highs of 4C on Wednesday

Lows of 2C and highs of 3C on Thursday

Lows of 2C and highs of 3C on Friday

Lerwick

Lows of 0C and highs of 3C on Wednesday

Lows of -1C and highs of 2C on Thursday

Lows of -2C and highs of 0C on Friday