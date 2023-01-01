Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve ‘rat run’ road in Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calls have been made for housing firms to pay up to fix under pressure Moray Council road infrastructure near new housing developments in the south of Forres.

Residents have contacted Moray MP Douglas Roadd about the Balnageith to Mundole road, which now handles more traffic than designed for due to more homes being built in the area.

Concerns have been raised about the amount of traffic on the road, which has passing places because it is so narrow.

The road is used to access the A96 Inverness to Elgin road from new developments built in recent years in the south of Forres.

Mr Ross says the situation is “unsustainable” and while there have been improvements to housing in the area, the road infrastructure has not been sufficiently upgraded.

It means single-track roads are handling more motorists looking for a shortcut to the A96 rather than using the A940 into Forres town centre.

It is not the first time this issue has been brought up by residents, with the term “rat-run” used to describe motorists utilising narrow side streets in Forres to avoid congested roads in 2016.

‘A common-sense approach’

Mr Ross is calling for developers to contribute to road upgrades and has asked council officials to consider plans to widen access near the Greshop roundabouts on the A96.

He said: “There has been an extraordinary increase in housing developments in this area in recent years. However, this has failed to be backed up with the necessary upgrades in local road infrastructure.

“Narrow roads like this are simply not fit for purpose given the large volume of vehicles that now use this particular route, which links up with the A96.

“Due to the number of houses that have been built to the south-west of Forres, the volume of traffic that is now on this road every day, could not have been foreseen when it was originally built.”

Mr Ross says he has written to Moray Council officials, who tell him there would be “extraordinary costs” for the local authority to improve the road.

He said: “The response from council officials is extremely disappointing. While I understand budgets are tight, what I have proposed, I believe is a common-sense approach, but it does not even appear to be under consideration.

“This is unsustainable going forward, and I urge officials to look again at the case to support crucial road upgrades near to Forres.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.