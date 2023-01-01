Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve ‘rat run’ road in Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve ‘rat run’ road in Forres

By Ross Hempseed
January 1, 2023, 12:01 am
The turnoff for the Balnageith-Mundole Road from the A96. Image: Google Maps.
The turnoff for the Balnageith-Mundole Road from the A96. Image: Google Maps.

Calls have been made for housing firms to pay up to fix under pressure Moray Council road infrastructure near new housing developments in the south of Forres.

Residents have contacted Moray MP Douglas Roadd about the Balnageith to Mundole road, which now handles more traffic than designed for due to more homes being built in the area.

Concerns have been raised about the amount of traffic on the road, which has passing places because it is so narrow.

The road is used to access the A96 Inverness to Elgin road from new developments built in recent years in the south of Forres.

Douglas Ross says a new Elgin hospital would be welcome, but must be accompanied with greater funding. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Douglas Ross has called on the council to fix narrow roads that are used beyond their means. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Mr Ross says the situation is “unsustainable” and while there have been improvements to housing in the area, the road infrastructure has not been sufficiently upgraded.

It means single-track roads are handling more motorists looking for a shortcut to the A96 rather than using the A940 into Forres town centre.

It is not the first time this issue has been brought up by residents, with the term “rat-run” used to describe motorists utilising narrow side streets in Forres to avoid congested roads in 2016.

‘A common-sense approach’

Mr Ross is calling for developers to contribute to road upgrades and has asked council officials to consider plans to widen access near the Greshop roundabouts on the A96.

He said: “There has been an extraordinary increase in housing developments in this area in recent years. However, this has failed to be backed up with the necessary upgrades in local road infrastructure.

“Narrow roads like this are simply not fit for purpose given the large volume of vehicles that now use this particular route, which links up with the A96.

“Due to the number of houses that have been built to the south-west of Forres, the volume of traffic that is now on this road every day, could not have been foreseen when it was originally built.”

A large housing development has been built but the council has not upgraded some surrounding roads. Image: Moray Council.

Mr Ross says he has written to Moray Council officials, who tell him there would be “extraordinary costs” for the local authority to improve the road.

He said: “The response from council officials is extremely disappointing. While I understand budgets are tight, what I have proposed, I believe is a common-sense approach, but it does not even appear to be under consideration.

“This is unsustainable going forward, and I urge officials to look again at the case to support crucial road upgrades near to Forres.”

Moray Council has been contacted to comment.

