Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness closed

A person has been hit by a train near to Keith Railway station this afternoon.

The person was attended to by paramedics at the scene at 2.57pm, but the casualty was later pronounced dead.

British Transport Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

The train line between Aberdeen and Inverness is currently closed and replacement buses are in place.

A police spokesman said: “‘Officers were called to the line near Keith Railway Station at 2.57pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

A Scotrail spokesman said: "I'm afraid a person has been hit by a train between Elgin and Forres.

“The emergency services are on their way and the line is closed. We are arranging replacement buses at the moment, I’ll keep you updated. ”

Alterations to services

Cancellations to services between Aberdeen and Inverness

All services between Elgin and Insch all lines are closed.

Disruption is expected until 7pm.

Cancelled: 1.41pm Aberdeen to Inverness due 3.58pm.

Cancelled: 1.41pm Aberdeen to Inverness due 3.58pm will be terminated at Keith.

Cancelled: 3.25pm Aberdeen to Inverness due 5.55pm

In Aberdeen, ScotRail said it was struggling to source buses as they have school commitments. Three have been arranged for Inverness at 4pm, and two at 4.30pm.

Scotrail said passengers may wish to consider postponing their journey until its service returns to normal.