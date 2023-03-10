Shinty: Four of Saturday’s matches postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skye’s first home Mowi Premiership game of the season, against Oban Camanachd at Portree, is one of four Saturday shinty fixtures to be postponed.

The Pairc nan Loach pitch is frostbound, and the weather has also led to two South Second Division fixtures – Uddingston v Oban Celtic and Bute v Kilmory – being called off.

Meanwhile, the South First Division game between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Bute has been postponed following the death of Lochaber-born Ian Cameron, who originally played for Ballachulish then won five Celtic Society Cup medals with Mid Argyll.

He was later chair of the Camanachd Association’s coaching committee and was secretary of the Celtic Society for 30 years.