Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray mum with multiple sclerosis has been number one in the Moray Council housing waiting list for five years.

Susan Shand from Keith was diagnosed with secondary progressive MS in 2009 before suffering a relapse in January 2019.

The 45-year-old lives with her parents in a two-bedroom bungalow and shares a bedroom with her teenager daughter Abi.

She struggles to move around the home in her wheelchair.

In August 2021, she was pre-allocated a Springfield new build in the Banff Road development.

She was expected to move into the home in December the same year.

However, it has been hit with many delays.

She is growing frustrated with the situation.

Susan also finds it heartbreaking every time she has to tell her daughter they aren’t moving into their new home yet.

Susan, who works as a paralegal, said: “I have MS and my mobility has gone down quite quickly.

“I was managing to get around the house with crutches, however things were getting worse and now I’m wheelchair bound.

“Since November 2018, we have stayed in my parents’ home.

“I remember we were first told about the home in May 2021.

“We have seen so many moving-in dates. The property is fine but there are still things like agreements to be done, which is frustrating.

“I find it heartbreaking to tell her that we have to wait again until we move into the new home.

“I can’t wait until she has her own bedroom, we both need our own space.”

‘It will mean the world’

She can’t wait to move into their own home.

The bungalow will have features like a Z ramp and widening doors which will be life-changing for her.

Council officials have said to her they are confident she will be able to move into her home in the next 12 weeks.

Susan added: “It will mean the world.

“I don’t have much independence due to the layout of things like the fridge, washing machine and relying on my parents.

“It will be amazing to have our own place to cook our own meals.

“It will also means once we move in, I can get a powerchair too which will be really useful.”

“I hope it is really soon, but not holding my breath.”

Need for more accessible housing

She also believes her case demonstrates the need for more accessible housing.

Last month, we revealed the local authority had paused their efforts to find new sites due to rising cost pressures.

Officials also raised concerns over the council’s ability to meet their pledge of building 50 houses a year.

Susan said: “I know there is a major lack of accessible housing in Moray. There are so many people in the same position.

“I know there are a few developments happening – however more needs to be done.

“I knew the first few years on the housing waiting list I was happy to wait as I recognised the shortage.”

What is Moray Council’s response?

There are currently 3,500 people on the local authority’s waiting list for social housing,

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of Mrs Shand’s circumstances and appreciate her frustration at the delay in moving in to her new home.

“Tenancies have not commenced at the Banff Road development in Keith as Moray Council has still to take ownership of these properties from the developer.

“We look forward to the handover of the houses once outstanding works and legal issues have been resolved, and to letting prospective tenants know as soon as their new home is ready.”

Got a story?

Do you have a Moray story you want to share?

Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.