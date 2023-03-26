Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

She has been number one in the Moray Council housing waiting list for five years.

By Sean McAngus
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A Moray mum with multiple sclerosis has been number one in the Moray Council housing waiting list for five years.

Susan Shand from Keith was diagnosed with secondary progressive MS in 2009 before suffering a relapse in January 2019.

The 45-year-old lives with her parents in a two-bedroom bungalow and shares a bedroom with her teenager daughter Abi.

She struggles to move around the home in her wheelchair.

In August 2021, she was pre-allocated a Springfield new build in the Banff Road development.

She was expected to move into the home in December the same year.

However, it has been hit with many delays.

She is growing frustrated with the situation.

Susan also finds it heartbreaking every time she has to tell her daughter they aren’t moving into their new home yet.

It is a struggle for Susan to move around her current home and is not able to enter the home independently. Image: Jason Hedges/ DCT Thomson

Susan, who works as a paralegal, said: “I have MS and my mobility has gone down quite quickly.

“I was managing to get around the house with crutches, however things were getting worse and now I’m wheelchair bound.

“Since November 2018, we have stayed in my parents’ home.

“I remember we were first told about the home in May 2021.

“We have seen so many moving-in dates. The property is fine but there are still things like agreements to be done, which is frustrating.

“I find it heartbreaking to tell her that we have to wait again until we move into the new home.

“I can’t wait until she has her own bedroom, we both need our own space.”

Susan Shand. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

‘It will mean the world’

She can’t wait to move into their own home.

The bungalow will have features like a Z ramp and widening doors which will be life-changing for her.

Council officials have said to her they are confident she will be able to move into her home in the next 12 weeks.

Susan added: “It will mean the world.

“I don’t have much independence due to the layout of things like the fridge, washing machine and relying on my parents.

“It will be amazing to have our own place to cook our own meals.

“It will also means once we move in, I can get a powerchair too which will be really useful.”

“I hope it is really soon, but not holding my breath.”

Need for more accessible housing

She also believes her case demonstrates the need for more accessible housing.

Last month, we revealed the local authority had paused their efforts to find new sites due to rising cost pressures.

Officials also raised concerns over the council’s ability to meet their pledge of building 50 houses a year.

Susan said: “I know there is a major lack of accessible housing in Moray. There are so many people in the same position.

“I know there are a few developments happening – however more needs to be done.

“I knew the first few years on the housing waiting list I was happy to wait as I recognised the shortage.”

What is Moray Council’s response?

There are currently 3,500 people on the local authority’s waiting list for social housing,

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of Mrs Shand’s circumstances and appreciate her frustration at the delay in moving in to her new home.

“Tenancies have not commenced at the Banff Road development in Keith as Moray Council has still to take ownership of these properties from the developer.

“We look forward to the handover of the houses once outstanding works and legal issues have been resolved, and to letting prospective tenants know as soon as their new home is ready.”

Moray Council headquarters in Elgin.

Got a story?

Do you have a Moray story you want to share?

Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.

