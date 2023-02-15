Worries over Moray Council meeting 50-a-year house building target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns have been raised over Moray Council’s ability to build the number of local authority houses it has pledged.

In February last year it was agreed 50 homes should be constructed annually.

But current conditions including high interest rates, inflation and labour shortages are impacting progress.

The council has paused efforts to find new sites as part of a housing budget review.

50 homes a year target

However, the chief housing officer is keen current building targets are maintained, given the benefits extra rent gives to the local authority

The issues were discussed at a meeting of the housing and community safety on Tuesday.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt if the local authority could meet construction targets.

He said: “Is this in effect saying we we’re not going to be able to build 50 houses a year under the current economic climate?

“I believe we have building inflation somewhere over 20%.”

Head of housing Edward Thomas told the meeting he was was keen to see levels maintained.

He said: “Where developments are significantly progressing, for example Bilbohall has gone to a particular point of maturity, we are continuing to work on those.

“But any future developments, we are taking a pause to enable us to refresh the business plan.”

Housing development delays

That plan will go to full council in March for consideration as part of the overall budget setting process.

Mr Thomas said: “At that stage we will indicate the extent to which future building can and should continue at existing volumes.”

He added there would likely be a positive impact in terms of rental income by maintaining the current 50-units-a-year level.

Last year the local authority withdrew plans to build 62 houses at the former Spynie Hospital site in Elgin. They cited rising costs.

There have been delays at the Bilbohall development in Elgin and Speyview in Aberlour.

There could also be delays at the Banff Road development in Keith because of rising borrowing costs.