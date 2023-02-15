Worries over Moray Council meeting 50-a-year house building target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Worries over Moray Council meeting 50-a-year house building target

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Worries Moray Council may not be able to maintain its house building target.
Worries Moray Council may not be able to maintain its house building target.

Concerns have been raised over Moray Council’s ability to build the number of local authority houses it has pledged.

In February last year it was agreed 50 homes should be constructed annually.

But current conditions including high interest rates, inflation and labour shortages are impacting progress.

The council has paused efforts to find new sites as part of a housing budget review.

50 homes a year target

However, the chief housing officer is keen current building targets are maintained, given the benefits extra rent gives to the local authority

The issues were discussed at a meeting of the housing and community safety on Tuesday.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt if the local authority could meet construction targets.

He said: “Is this in effect saying we we’re not going to  be able to build 50 houses a year under the current economic climate?

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt.

“I believe we have building inflation somewhere over 20%.”

Head of housing Edward Thomas told the meeting he was was keen to see levels maintained.

He said: “Where developments are significantly progressing, for example Bilbohall has gone to a particular point of maturity, we are continuing to work on those.

“But any future developments, we are taking a pause to enable us to refresh the business plan.”

Housing development delays

That plan will go to full council in March for consideration as part of the overall budget setting process.

Mr Thomas said: “At that stage we will indicate the extent to which future building can and should continue at existing volumes.”

He added there would likely be a positive impact in terms of rental income by maintaining the current 50-units-a-year level.

Last year the local authority withdrew plans to build 62 houses at the former Spynie Hospital site in Elgin. They cited rising costs.

There have been delays at the Bilbohall development in Elgin and Speyview in Aberlour.

There could also be delays at the Banff Road development in Keith because of rising  borrowing costs.

