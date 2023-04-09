Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed and breakfast

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by the Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved proposals to give new life to former Lossiemouth bookies.

They have also given permission for a garage at a Georgian house.

In Elgin, there are plans to transform a bed and breakfast into a home.

Let’s start with plans for a new shed at Johnstons Of Elgin.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Blending shed for Johnstons Of Elgin

Johnstons Of Elgin wants to build a small shed near their textile manufacturing mill.

This will house some of the mechanism for their new blending bins, involved in their textile production.

The cashmere manufacturer and retailer were established in 1797.

Last year the family-owned company celebrated its 225th anniversary.

The firm is one of the largest manufacturing employers in Scotland.

Planning permission is required for the cabin and machine as it would alter the external material appearance of the building due to scale and location.

A spokeswoman for the firm explained: “We blend different shades together to give melange colours, or mix different types of fibre for different textures and weights.

“Most importantly, this process ensures that the whole batch is completely consistent prior to making the yarn, which is very important.”

SUBMITTED: Change of use for B&B

Derek Grainge wants to turn an Elgin bed and breakfast into a home.

He is seeking a change of use for Willowbank at 18 Moss Street.

When open for business, the guest house was able to host up to 10 guests.

No works are proposed to the property other than the removal of B&B signage.

Why make the change?

The current owners have decided to cease all business at Willowbank due to short-term let licensing regulations.

The increasing cost of energy, insurance, food and the owners’ advancing years also led to the decision.

This property is undergoing extensive redecoration, carpeting and other improvements.

APPROVED: Garage for Georgian house

Plans have been approved to build a domestic garage near a Georgian house located three miles east of Elgin.

Kilcluan House is a B-listed building and has lain vacant for several years.

The house was originally built by William Robertson. He was Moray’s most important architect in the 19th century.

We previously told about Mr and Mrs R Murray’s plans to make changes to the home to make it suitable for the demands of modern living.

Now the couple can build a garage for the property. It will have capacity for five vehicles.

APPROVED: From bookies to cafe

A former bookies will be transformed into a cafe including hot food takeaway.

Planning chiefs have approved the change of use at the former Ladbrokes on 23 Pitgaveny Street in Lossiemouth.

The ground floor will split into areas with a prep area, café seating area and toilets.

CM Design represented B Harris in the application to breathe new life into the building.

What type of food will this new place serve?

This new cafe will serve light cafe meals such as paninis, toasties, sandwiches and other things.

The hours of operation will be Monday to Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

Closure due to online gambling boom

Entain, who own both Ladbrokes and Coral, previously said that customers betting through its smartphone apps and websites were up 50% as users shifted online during the pandemic.

It led to many store closures across the UK including the Lossiemouth one.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk