Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed and breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed and breakfast

Our round-up also has news of approved plans for a garage at a Georgian house.

By Sean McAngus
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by the Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved proposals to give new life to former Lossiemouth bookies.

They have also given permission for a garage at a Georgian house.

In Elgin, there are plans to transform a bed and breakfast into a home.

Let’s start with plans for a new shed at Johnstons Of Elgin.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Blending shed for Johnstons Of Elgin

Johnstons Of Elgin wants to build a small shed near their textile manufacturing mill.

This will house some of the mechanism for their new blending bins, involved in their textile production.

The cashmere manufacturer and retailer were established in 1797.

Last year the family-owned company celebrated its 225th anniversary.

The firm is one of the largest manufacturing employers in Scotland.

Johnstons of Elgin.

Planning permission is required for the cabin and machine as it would alter the external material appearance of the  building due to scale and location.

A spokeswoman for the firm explained: “We blend different shades together to give melange colours, or mix different types of fibre for different textures and weights.

“Most importantly, this process ensures that the whole batch is completely consistent prior to making the yarn, which is very important.”

SUBMITTED: Change of use for B&B

Derek Grainge wants to turn an Elgin bed and breakfast into a home.

He is seeking a change of use for Willowbank at 18 Moss Street.

When open for business, the guest house was able to host up to 10 guests.

No works are proposed to the property other than the removal of B&B signage.

B+B earmarked for a change of use to a home in Elgin. Image: Google Maps

Why make the change?

The current owners have decided to cease all business at Willowbank due to short-term let licensing regulations.

The increasing cost of energy, insurance, food and the owners’ advancing years also led to the decision.

This property is undergoing extensive redecoration, carpeting and other improvements.

APPROVED: Garage for Georgian house

Plans have been approved to build a domestic garage near a Georgian house located three miles east of Elgin.

Kilcluan House is a B-listed building and has lain vacant for several years.

The house was originally built by William Robertson. He was Moray’s most important architect in the 19th century.

Kilcluan House. Image: Colin Armstrong Architects

We previously told about Mr and Mrs R Murray’s plans to make changes to the home to make it suitable for the demands of modern living.

Now the couple can build a garage for the property. It will have capacity for five vehicles.

APPROVED: From bookies to cafe

Former Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth. Image: Google Maps

A former bookies will be transformed into a cafe including hot food takeaway.

Planning chiefs have approved the change of use at the former Ladbrokes on 23 Pitgaveny Street in Lossiemouth.

The ground floor will split into areas with a prep area, café seating area and toilets.

CM Design represented B Harris in the application to breathe new life into the building.

What type of food will this new place serve?

This new cafe will serve light cafe meals such as paninis, toasties, sandwiches and other things.

The hours of operation will be Monday to Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

Closure due to online gambling boom

Entain, who own both Ladbrokes and Coral, previously said that customers betting through its smartphone apps and websites were up 50% as users shifted online during the pandemic.

It led to many store closures across the UK including the Lossiemouth one.

Ladbrokes and Coral closed down lots of shops as people flock to online gambling throughout lockdown.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 149mph speeder and a shocking home invasion
Police stopped the man near Fogwatt in Moray. Image: Police Scotland.
Man charged after police find £1,300 of drugs during traffic stop
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Mark Sweeney assaulted a man inside the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Picture shows; Mark Sweeney. Keith. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub-goer claimed bar assault was 'retribution' for man who attacked woman
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
George Mair was diagnosed with cancer after his brother. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Brave model to show off his 'dad dancing' at charity fashion show
Eloise Wilson, 6 from Lossiemouth at Brodie Castle this Easter. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Big bunny at heart of Easter fun at Brodie Castle
Members of the Elgin and Lossie Forces and Veterans Association Breakfast Club Dougie and Tracie France (right) presented Easter Eggs to the children's ward of Dr Grays Hospital, Elgin. Accepting the gifts were staff nurse Grace Mason and play leader Jamie Alexander (left). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Special Easter treat in store for children's ward patients at Dr Gray's
Tracie and Dougie France of Elgin and Lossie Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Forces and veterans club donate Easter Eggs to children's ward at Dr Gray's
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
3
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
'I've genuinely loved every minute': Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
First Minister Humza Yousaf is being asked to create a new ministerial role.
Campaign groups call on Humza Yousaf to appoint dedicated 'Minister for Scottish Languages'
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at family home in Inverness
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Mortifying and embarrassing': Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend three rescues in one weekend. Image: Glencoe MRT/ Facebook.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team 'very impressed' by child's resilience during rescue
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Dee celebrating winning the cup Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Conor Gethins celebrates
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw
Mike Stobbie was placed in a coma for two months after contracting necrotising fasciitis. Image: Mike Stobbie.
Aberdeen pianist shares battle with 'flesh-eating' disease that took his fingers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented