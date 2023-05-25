Proposed eco-friendly homes in Banchory offer ‘fantastic opportunity’ to move out of Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

National housebuilder Cala Homes is eyeing up plans to build 78 new houses in Banchory – which they say would be perfect for anyone seeking a new abode outwith Aberdeen.

The firm has submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for the proposed new homes to be located at Upper Lochton.

To meet local authority requirements, 25% of the new properties would be affordable.

The proposed development would see a mix of two, three, four and five bed detached homes built.

Homes on the site are expected to be heated by electric air source heat pumps instead of gas boilers, as Cala moves towards removing fossil fuels from its new developments.

And all of the properties will also have electric car charging facilities to encourage greener travel.

What will happen to woodland in the area?

A new roundabout will be formed to connect the development to Raemoir Road, while the existing road leading to the recycling centre will remain.

As part of the plans, an access point linking Raemoir Road to Upper Lochton would be formed, however it would only be for use by emergency vehicles.

But, Cala say woodland surrounding the new homes would not be affected.

A community consultation event was held by Cala in November last year to give residents the chance to see the plans and share their feedback.

Cala’s praise for ‘exciting’ Banchory project

Eleanor Jack, Land Assistant at Cala Homes (North), said it would create a “fantastic opportunity” for those keen to move to Aberdeenshire from the city.

She said: “Banchory offers a peaceful, rural lifestyle with easy access to key commuter routes.

“With excellent schools, a friendly community, and a range of amenities, including shops, cafes, and restaurants, those keen to relocate would be well served by our proposed new development.”

Plans mark further expansion for Banchory

Cala’s proposal comes after plans to build a new retail park on the outskirts of the town were approved back in March.

Big names including M&S Food, Lidl and Starbucks are expected to feature in the development at Hill of Banchory.

You can view the Cala Home proposal here.