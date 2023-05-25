Proposed eco-friendly homes in Banchory offer ‘fantastic opportunity’ to move out of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Proposed eco-friendly homes in Banchory offer ‘fantastic opportunity’ to move out of Aberdeen

The new development would comprise almost 80 houses if approved.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
A proposed new development could be just the thing to lure city residents into Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A proposed new development could be just the thing to lure city residents into Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

National housebuilder Cala Homes is eyeing up plans to build 78 new houses in Banchory – which they say would be perfect for anyone seeking a new abode outwith Aberdeen.

The firm has submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for the proposed new homes to be located at Upper Lochton.

To meet local authority requirements, 25% of the new properties would be affordable.

The proposed development would see a mix of two, three, four and five bed detached homes built.

The new homes would be built on a site at Upper Lochton. Image: Cala Homes

Homes on the site are expected to be heated by electric air source heat pumps instead of gas boilers, as Cala moves towards removing fossil fuels from its new developments.

And all of the properties will also have electric car charging facilities to encourage greener travel.

What will happen to woodland in the area?

A new roundabout will be formed to connect the development to Raemoir Road, while the existing road leading to the recycling centre will remain.

As part of the plans, an access point linking Raemoir Road to Upper Lochton would be formed, however it would only be for use by emergency vehicles.

But, Cala say woodland surrounding the new homes would not be affected.

The red outline shows where the new Cala development would be located. Image: Cala Homes

A community consultation event was held by Cala in November last year to give residents the chance to see the plans and share their feedback.

Cala’s praise for ‘exciting’ Banchory project

Eleanor Jack, Land Assistant at Cala Homes (North), said it would create a “fantastic opportunity” for those keen to move to Aberdeenshire from the city.

An artist impression of the new housing development at Banchory. Image: Cala Homes

She said: “Banchory offers a peaceful, rural lifestyle with easy access to key commuter routes.

“With excellent schools, a friendly community, and a range of amenities, including shops, cafes, and restaurants, those keen to relocate would be well served by our proposed new development.”

Plans mark further expansion for Banchory

Cala’s proposal comes after plans to build a new retail park on the outskirts of the town were approved back in March.

Big names including M&S Food, Lidl and Starbucks are expected to feature in the development at Hill of Banchory.

You can view the Cala Home proposal here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]