‘It’s extremely sad’: Consultation on the future of Crossroads Primary will go ahead after roll drops to just five pupils

A consultation will be held to decide the future of a rural Moray school.

Crossroads Primary at Grange near Keith has been mothballed since January when the school roll fell to five.

SNP councillor for the Keith and Cullen ward Theresa Coull called for the community to be given time to come to terms with the impact of the mothballing.

Although not a member of the education, children’s and leisure services committee, she was given the opportunity to speak at the meeting.

She said: “It’s just not fair. They need a wee while longer.

“We need to give the people of Grange a fair chance to see if the school roll can increase.”

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren put forward a motion to delay a decision on the school for six months.

She was seconded by her party colleague and member for Forres Scott Lawrence.

Conservative councillor for the ward Tracy Colyer felt “extremely sad” at the prospect of any rural school closing.

But she believes pupils being able to mix with a wider group of children provided greater learning benefits.

Mrs Colyer said: “I really do feel child development through peer relationships can’t be achieved with five children.”

She tabled an amendment for an options appraisal that includes a community consultation on the future of the school.

Conservative member for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard seconded the move.

Members voted by 10 to four in favour of going ahead with the options appraisal.

The projected school role at Crossroads is expected to reach 16 pupils in 2030.

But that figure is considered optimistic, and would only be 25% of the primary’s functional capacity.

As well as consulting with children, parents, carers, staff and the wider community an options appraisal will also consider closure.

If shutting the school is the only viable solution, then the council will have to carry out a statutory consultation under the Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010.

And as Crossroads is a rural school, there is a presumption against closure.

An assessment of the school was triggered in May 2022 when the pupil roll fell to 10.

That figure reduced further to five after the summer holidays.

A review is automatically held when pupil numbers at a primary hits 15. That is considered the lowest viable figure for education to be delivered effectively.

Councillors agreed to mothball the school at a meeting in September 2022.

But the decision was not made public until after the Buckie by-election in November.

There were fears the decision to mothball the primary could influence voters, even although Crossroads is in the Keith Grammar associated schools group.

The school was closed to pupils January.

However the council will continue maintenance to keep the building wind and water tight.

The daily rate for transporting children in the Crossroads catchment area has gone up to £339 from £196.

But savings from the school being mothballed is expected to cover it.