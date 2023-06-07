‘It’s extremely sad’: Consultation on the future of Crossroads Primary will go ahead after roll drops to just five pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s extremely sad’: Consultation on the future of Crossroads Primary will go ahead after roll drops to just five pupils

The school at Grange near Keith has been mothballed since January when pupil numbers fell to five.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A consultation will be held on the future of Crossroads Primary at Grange near Keith. Image: DC Thomson
A consultation will be held to decide the future of a rural Moray school.

Crossroads Primary at Grange near Keith has been mothballed since January when the school roll fell to five.

SNP councillor for the Keith and Cullen ward Theresa Coull called for the community to be given time to come to terms with the impact of the mothballing.

Although not a member of the education, children’s and leisure services committee, she was given the opportunity to speak at the meeting.

SNP member for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull.
She said: “It’s just not fair. They need a wee while longer.

“We need to give the people of Grange a fair chance to see if the school roll can increase.”

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren put forward a motion to delay a decision on the school for six months.

She was seconded by her party colleague and member for Forres Scott Lawrence.

‘They need a wee while longer’

Conservative councillor for the ward Tracy Colyer felt “extremely sad” at the prospect of any rural school closing.

But she believes pupils being able to mix with a wider group of children provided greater learning benefits.

Mrs Colyer said: “I really do feel child development through peer relationships  can’t be achieved with five children.”

She tabled an amendment for an options appraisal that includes a community consultation on the future of the school.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Tracy Colyer.
Conservative member for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard seconded the move.

Members voted by 10 to four in favour of going ahead with the options appraisal.

The projected school role at Crossroads is expected to reach 16 pupils in 2030.

But that figure is considered optimistic, and would only be 25% of the primary’s functional capacity.

As well as consulting with children, parents, carers, staff and the wider community an options appraisal will also consider closure.

‘Extremely sad’

If shutting the school is the only viable solution, then the council will have to carry out a statutory consultation under the Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010.

And as Crossroads is a rural school, there is a presumption against closure.

An assessment of the school was triggered in May 2022 when the pupil roll fell to 10.

That figure reduced further to five after the summer holidays.

A review is automatically held when pupil numbers at a primary hits 15. That is considered the lowest viable figure for education to be delivered effectively.

Only 5 pupils at Crossroads Primary

Councillors agreed to mothball the school at a meeting in September 2022.

But the decision was not made public until after the Buckie by-election in November.

There were fears the decision to mothball the primary could influence voters, even although Crossroads is in the Keith Grammar associated schools group.

The school was closed to pupils January.

However the council will continue maintenance to keep the building wind and water tight.

The daily rate for transporting children in the Crossroads catchment area has gone up to £339 from £196.

But savings from the school being mothballed is expected to cover it.

