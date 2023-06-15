Buckie artist who once worked with famous sculptor holds first solo exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

In 1988, Fiona Billing left Buckie High School to pursue an art career.

For a year, she studied at Aberdeen College of Commerce to build a portfolio for application to art school.

Then for three years, she studied an undergraduate at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee and graduated in Fine Art, Sculpture in 1993.

She went onto become an artist in residence for the Aberdeen International Youth Festival.

Her experiences included spending six weeks working at The Scottish Sculpture Workshop in Lumsden under the watchful eye of the late Fred Bushe.

He was known as one of Scotland’s finest and most innovative sculptors.

After that, she didn’t return to painting until 10 years later.

A new lease of life

Now she is currently holding her first solo exhibition called Hame at Cullen Galleries.

Sshe was inspired to take the plunge again after taking part in the North East Open Studios.

Fiona, who lives in Portknockie, said: “I went to art school straight after school.

“I also had the pleasure and privilege of being working with Fred Bushe at The Scottish Sculpture Workshop which was surreal.

“He took me under his wing and gave me opportunities to pursue the work I wanted to do at the time.

“It was brilliant to connect with other artists from across the world and learn straight out of art school.

“Art is a major part of my life and I am always creating something.

“Things overtook me like work, family and life. So I didn’t do art again until 10 years ago.”

The Moray Council youth work manager was once part of the local authority’s former arts development team.

They helped bring the Royal Shakespeare company to Forres twice and the community organise the Buckie Festival which attracted the likes of Adam Hills and Frankie Boyle.

What’s in the Hame exhibition?

There are 30 pieces on show in the Hame exhibition.

Fiona added: “A lot of my work is inspired by local views but it’s not the chocolate box, sickly sweet sort of representation of these views I offer.

“My views are often rugged and can be quite dark and foreboding. They reflect what it’s actually like to be in this area and give a real sense of energy and place.

“They depict all that Hame means to me.

“I’m really happy about showcasing my work.”

She is using her maiden name for the exhibition in memory of her late mum and dad.

The exhibition runs until Friday, June 30.

For more information on opening times, visit Cullen Gallery’s Facebook page.