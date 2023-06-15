Buckie artist who once worked with famous sculptor holds first solo exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Buckie artist who once worked with famous sculptor holds first solo exhibition

Fiona Billing is exhibiting Hame at Cullen Galleries.

By Sean McAngus
Fiona Billing with her art work. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Fiona Billing with her art work. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

In 1988, Fiona Billing left Buckie High School to pursue an art career.

For a year, she studied at Aberdeen College of Commerce to build a portfolio for application to art school.

Then for three years, she studied an undergraduate at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee and graduated in Fine Art, Sculpture in 1993.

Fiona Billing at Aberdeen College of Commerce in 1988.

She went onto become an artist in residence for the Aberdeen International Youth Festival.

Her experiences included spending six weeks working at The Scottish Sculpture Workshop in Lumsden under the watchful eye of the late Fred Bushe.

He was known as one of Scotland’s finest and most innovative sculptors.

The late Fred Bushe with a piece of his work in Lumsden.

After that, she didn’t return to painting until 10 years later.

A new lease of life

Now she is currently holding her first solo exhibition called Hame at Cullen Galleries.

Sshe was inspired to take the plunge again after taking part in the North East Open Studios.

Fiona Billing pictured in Cullen Galleries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fiona, who lives in Portknockie, said: “I went to art school straight after school.

“I also had the pleasure and privilege of being working with Fred Bushe at The Scottish Sculpture Workshop which was surreal.

“He took me under his wing and gave me opportunities to pursue the work I wanted to do at the time.

“It was brilliant to connect with other artists from across the world and learn straight out of art school.

“Art is a major part of my life and I am always creating something.

“Things overtook me like work, family and life. So I didn’t do art again until 10 years ago.”

Fiona Billing is excited to be doing art again.<br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Moray Council youth work manager was once part of the local authority’s former arts development team.

They helped bring the Royal Shakespeare company to Forres twice and the community organise the Buckie Festival which attracted the likes of Adam Hills and Frankie Boyle.

What’s in the Hame exhibition?

Some of her art. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There are 30 pieces on show in the Hame exhibition.

Fiona added: “A lot of my work is inspired by local views but it’s not the chocolate box, sickly sweet sort of representation of these views I offer.

“My views are often rugged and can be quite dark and foreboding. They reflect what it’s actually like to be in this area and give a real sense of energy and place.

“They depict all that Hame means to me.

“I’m really happy about showcasing my work.”

She is using her maiden name for the exhibition in memory of her late mum and dad.

The exhibition runs until Friday, June 30.

For more information on opening times, visit Cullen Gallery’s Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]