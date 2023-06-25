Brian Irvine: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back would be Aberdeen’s most important signing of the summer

Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine insists bringing Graeme Shinnie back to Pittodrie would be the most important signing of the summer for the Dons.

Aberdeen, who return to pre-season training this week, hope to complete a deal to bring their former captain back to the club on a three-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

Former skipper Shinnie impressed on his return on loan from the Latics in January and showed why he was installed as captain of the team as he guided the club back into Europe courtesy of a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Angus MacDonald, Leighton Clarkson and Ester Sokler have all signed on for the new campaign but Irvine believes securing a return for Shinnie would be the most important move of all for his former club.

Irvine, who netted the winning penalty in the Dons’ Scottish Cup final in 1990, said: “Shinnie would be a massive signing and possibly the most important signing the club makes this summer.

“I expect most of the signings who will come in will be relative unknowns to the fans but Shinnie is someone the fans know all about.

“Bringing him back would be a massive signing for Aberdeen and a win-win for Barry Robson in terms of what he brings on and off the pitch.”

‘Shinnie is the complete package’

Irvine points to the fact Shinnie has captained both the Dons and Caley Thistle on their way to the Scottish Cup final win in 2015 as evidence of what he brings to a team.

He said: “Shinnie captained Caley Thistle to the Scottish Cup.

“For Caley Thistle and Ross County winning cup finals is not the norm and he was a major factor in Inverness’ cup win.

“He drives on the rest of the team and gets the best out of his team-mates but that should not in any way demean or devalue his own contribution.

“He is a very skilful player in his own right. He is the complete package in terms of ability on the pitch and influence on the team.”

Irvine believes Dons target is destined for management

It is clear Irvine rates Shinnie highly in terms of what he can offer on and off the pitch to the Dons and drew comparisons with one of his former Dons captains Alex McLeish.

The central defender went on to become a successful manager at club and international level and Irvine believes Shinnie displays the same hallmarks to suggest he too will move into management after his playing career ends.

He said: “There are different types of captains. The ones I took my lead from were the ones who led by example and Shinnie comes into that category.

“I played for some terrific captains and the good ones are the guys who get the most out of you. The ones who led by example and were calm when the pressure was on.

“Personally I always felt it should be an outfield player.

“I mean no disrespect to any goalkeepers but it is a difficult position to be a captain as you’re not in the heat of the game like an outfield player.

“For me it was big Alex McLeish. He was a good people person, knew how to look after everyone off the park and get the best out of them on the park.

“That’s why he went on to become a good manager and I expect Shinnie will too when he retires.

“His personality and character is first class.”

Defence will be the next priority

Completing a move for Shinnie is priority for the Dons but Irvine believes strengthening the defence will also be high on manager Barry Robson’s to-do list.

Hayden Coulson, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales have all returned to their parent clubs following their loan spells at Pittodrie and Robson’s search for reinforcements continues.

Irvine said: “I’m sure finding some good defenders to replace those who have gone back to their parent clubs will be where Barry is focusing on now.

“The loan players going back to their clubs has left Barry with some work to do but really all I want is to see the new season continue as the last one finished.”