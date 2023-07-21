Final stone commemorating Moray’s historic connection with Duke of Edinburgh Award unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Final stone commemorating Moray’s historic connection with Duke of Edinburgh Award unveiled

The final commemorative stone in a trail celebrating Moray as the birthplace of the Duke of Edinburgh Award was revealed yesterday.

By Shanay Taylor
A ceremony to unveil the final stone was held yesterday. Image: Moray Council.
A ceremony to unveil the final stone was held in Duffus. Image: Moray Council.

The final stone to celebrate Prince Philip’s historic connection to Moray has been unveiled.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award, formerly known as the Moray Badge, was given a royal title by the Queen’s husband to build on the success of his former school Gordonstoun.

The award has since inspired generations of young people to participate, as well as instill qualities like resilience and perseverance in all those who take part.

Decades on, an historic trail of stones scattered through the area has been made, with the final stone located close to where it all began.

Duke of Edinburgh inspired generations of young people

Yesterday the final stone be unveiled during a ceremony at the rose garden in Duffus, which was opened by piper Lauren Caldwell.

Gordonstoun pupils, Gianna Gillies and Rob Lyall were also in attendance.

Prince Philip learning to sail while a Gordonstoun pupil. Image: Major B Varvill R.A.M.C

Major General Seymour Monro said: “I’m quite sure that the founders would never have foreseen the impact this award has had on millions of people and volunteers around the world. Our late Queen Elizabeth acknowledged that the award was the Duke’s greatest legacy.

“Today the award works hard to ensure every young person, irrespective of need and abilities, can participate and create their own DofE journey of achievement.”

‘Award is the Duke’s greatest legacy’

Stones have already been unveiled at the current Elgin Academy, the old Elgin Academy site which is now part of Moray College UHI, Gordonstoun and Moray Council HQ campus in Elgin.

There is also an exhibition at the Fochabers Heritage Centre about the Moray Badge and Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Prince Philip during a private visit to Gordonstoun, where he was a pupil, on the occasion of their 80th anniversary in 2014. Image: DC Thomson

Karen Delaney, a Duke of Edinburgh volunteer added: “It is a pleasure to see the coming together of three ideas: the D of E anniversary stones, the exhibition at Fochabers Heritage Centre and the Moray stones trail.

“Duke of Edinburgh is a fantastic award and opportunity for any young person and adult volunteer, and I would encourage anyone to get involved.”

More from Moray

Alana Shiach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From dog walking to working front of house at Threaplands - here is the…
New plants have been stolen from the pet cemetery.
Police called in after newly-planted flowers were killed then removed from Cullen pet cemetery
Oldmills owner told to clean up the site in Elgin.
Confusion over order to clear up historic Elgin mill site
St Leonards Church in Forres.
Antiques in the Attic? Forres residents urged to have their hidden treasures appraised at…
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf is driving the new town centres taskforce.
New job created as Moray's Town Centre Task Force starts to take shape
Exterior of front doors of Elgin Town Hall.
Search begins for design team to draw up ambitious refurbishment and expansion of Elgin…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man amassed thousands of indecent images of children over a decade out of 'nosiness'
RNLI Buckie Lifeboat out at sea. Image: RNLI/Nigel Millard.
Buckie lifeboat comes to aid of seasick family adrift off the Moray coast
Moray teacher struck off for shouting at pupils. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Maths teacher who prompted 'lockdown' of Moray high school struck off
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Record year for Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties