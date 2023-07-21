Final stone commemorating Moray’s historic connection with Duke of Edinburgh Award unveiled

The final stone to celebrate Prince Philip’s historic connection to Moray has been unveiled.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award, formerly known as the Moray Badge, was given a royal title by the Queen’s husband to build on the success of his former school Gordonstoun.

The award has since inspired generations of young people to participate, as well as instill qualities like resilience and perseverance in all those who take part.

Decades on, an historic trail of stones scattered through the area has been made, with the final stone located close to where it all began.

Duke of Edinburgh inspired generations of young people

Yesterday the final stone be unveiled during a ceremony at the rose garden in Duffus, which was opened by piper Lauren Caldwell.

Gordonstoun pupils, Gianna Gillies and Rob Lyall were also in attendance.

Major General Seymour Monro said: “I’m quite sure that the founders would never have foreseen the impact this award has had on millions of people and volunteers around the world. Our late Queen Elizabeth acknowledged that the award was the Duke’s greatest legacy.

“Today the award works hard to ensure every young person, irrespective of need and abilities, can participate and create their own DofE journey of achievement.”

‘Award is the Duke’s greatest legacy’

Stones have already been unveiled at the current Elgin Academy, the old Elgin Academy site which is now part of Moray College UHI, Gordonstoun and Moray Council HQ campus in Elgin.

There is also an exhibition at the Fochabers Heritage Centre about the Moray Badge and Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Karen Delaney, a Duke of Edinburgh volunteer added: “It is a pleasure to see the coming together of three ideas: the D of E anniversary stones, the exhibition at Fochabers Heritage Centre and the Moray stones trail.

“Duke of Edinburgh is a fantastic award and opportunity for any young person and adult volunteer, and I would encourage anyone to get involved.”