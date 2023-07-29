Is this your dog? Spaniel loses owners in Lerwick during Tall Ships Races 2023

A lost spaniel was found in the water in Shetland during the Tall Ships event.

Coastguards were made aware of a male spaniel in the water near Holmsgarth Pier in Lerwick at around 12.20am today.

It is understood the dog was in a dingy with a group of people before it jumped overboard into the water.

Some commenting online suggest he may have been spooked by the fireworks from the Tall Ships Races 2023.

The event is ongoing from July 26 until July 29 in Lerwick.

Shetland Coastguard said the pooch made his own way to shore before being taken into the care of the police.

Police stated online: “The dog is now currently at Lerwick police office. If the owner could collect him asap or call 101.”