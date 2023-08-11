Confirmed: Former Lossie bar to be demolished to make way for flats and shops – despite parking objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Confirmed: Former Lossie bar to be demolished to make way for flats and shops – despite parking objections

In 2008, the Harbour Bar in Lossiemouth shut down and has lain empty ever since.

By Sean McAngus
Plans approved to breathe new life into former Lossie bar site. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Plans approved to breathe new life into former Lossie bar site. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

A former Lossiemouth bar will be demolished to make way for new flats and retail units to boost the tourism economy.

Developers Domus Leaseholders has been granted permission to tear down the Harbour Bar and replace it with two retail units and eight serviced apartments.

This is despite some locals raising concerns the development could increase parking issues on Pitgaveny Street.

The former Harbour Bar highlighted in image.

The Harbour Bar’s history

The Harbour Bar in Lossiemouth was a hive of activity in the heyday of fishing.

But in 2008, the old hostelry at 25 Pitgaveny Street shut down.

Since then it has lain vacant.

The site as it currently looks. Image: Domus Leaseholders

In December, the developers submitted their original proposals for two shops, 12 serviced apartments and two semi-detached houses to replace the bar.

Last month, we revealed their plans had been reduced to two retail units and eight service apartments due to parking concerns.

Around two months after these changes were made, the development has been approved by planning chiefs.

Developers hope the new accommodation will boost tourism as a result of its prime location near the harbour and popular East Beach.

What the new development could look like. Image: Domus Leaseholders

The firm previously said: “The aim is to complete the town block while replacing a vacant building in a premium location with high quality and valuable accommodation.

“The overall condition of the building suffers from being vacant for an extended period of time, reaching a state of disrepair.”

Why did some locals object to the development?

Lossiemouth Community Council objected to the plans. They said the lack of parking provision could “exacerbate” the existing parking issues on Pitgaveny Street especially during the summer.

They were backed by a neighbour who noted planning officers had already granted planning permission to turn the former bookies into a cafe next door so parking is already restricted.

Lossiemouth beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Reduced units and off-street parking provision is acceptable’

Planning officers say the revised proposals have addressed the traffic and congestion concerns raised.

This includes replacing the planned two houses with a rear parking area and reducing the number of apartments.

Roof of the former bar.

There will be six parking spaces.

The local transport team deems the two-space parking shortfall for serviced accommodation acceptable, subject to conditions.

These include detailed drawings, more details about electric car charging space, construction traffic management plan and much more.

You can see the newly approved plans here.

All the latest Moray planning news

