Confirmed: Former Lossie bar to be demolished to make way for flats and shops – despite parking objections

A former Lossiemouth bar will be demolished to make way for new flats and retail units to boost the tourism economy.

Developers Domus Leaseholders has been granted permission to tear down the Harbour Bar and replace it with two retail units and eight serviced apartments.

This is despite some locals raising concerns the development could increase parking issues on Pitgaveny Street.

The Harbour Bar’s history

The Harbour Bar in Lossiemouth was a hive of activity in the heyday of fishing.

But in 2008, the old hostelry at 25 Pitgaveny Street shut down.

Since then it has lain vacant.

In December, the developers submitted their original proposals for two shops, 12 serviced apartments and two semi-detached houses to replace the bar.

Last month, we revealed their plans had been reduced to two retail units and eight service apartments due to parking concerns.

Around two months after these changes were made, the development has been approved by planning chiefs.

Developers hope the new accommodation will boost tourism as a result of its prime location near the harbour and popular East Beach.

The firm previously said: “The aim is to complete the town block while replacing a vacant building in a premium location with high quality and valuable accommodation.

“The overall condition of the building suffers from being vacant for an extended period of time, reaching a state of disrepair.”

Why did some locals object to the development?

Lossiemouth Community Council objected to the plans. They said the lack of parking provision could “exacerbate” the existing parking issues on Pitgaveny Street especially during the summer.

They were backed by a neighbour who noted planning officers had already granted planning permission to turn the former bookies into a cafe next door so parking is already restricted.

‘Reduced units and off-street parking provision is acceptable’

Planning officers say the revised proposals have addressed the traffic and congestion concerns raised.

This includes replacing the planned two houses with a rear parking area and reducing the number of apartments.

There will be six parking spaces.

The local transport team deems the two-space parking shortfall for serviced accommodation acceptable, subject to conditions.

These include detailed drawings, more details about electric car charging space, construction traffic management plan and much more.

You can see the newly approved plans here.