The Voice of the North: Big appetite for food and drink ventures across north and north-east is promising

While there are already so many unique and enticing options on the table, there is plenty of room for hospitality to grow, write The P&J's editorial team.

Aberdeen's new Cookie Cult shop has taken the city by storm - along with many other food and drink businesses (Image: Cookie Cult)
By The Press & Journal

Feeling peckish? You’re in the right place.

Despite the serious setbacks of Covid-related closures and rising operational costs, the future of the food and drink industry is looking promising in the north and north-east.

The ever popular Aberdeen Restaurant Week (so popular, in fact, that it actually lasts for a fortnight) is well underway, with more than 55 businesses taking part.

Sadly, not every restaurant and cafe has survived the brutal effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis. However, while the future of retail remains uncertain, there has been no shortage of new eateries and takeaway outlets opening their doors in cities and towns across these parts lately.

Foodie ventures like the recently opened Cookie Cult on Aberdeen’s St Swithin Street bring with them much missed and needed vibrant energy and excitement. Even temporary additions to the hospitality scene cause a great deal of buzz, such as the planned six-day Grazey Days pop-up in Inverness’s Victorian Market.

It’s no wonder anticipation is high; offerings have gone from strength to strength in recent years, and the quality of local produce is second to none. Thanks to the skill, passion and dedication of farmers, chefs, bakers, baristas, brewers, bartenders and business owners, residents know the food and drink available on their doorsteps is comparable to or, in many cases, better than the equivalent elsewhere in the country.

Aberdeen is champing at the bit for its promised continental-style indoor food market, while Peterhead will rightly blow its own horn with a seafood festival in early September. The north and north-east have always been exceptional places to eat and drink, but now locals are confidently shouting about it – and the wider world is taking notice.

Small can be mighty, but community is key

Clever, organised initiatives like Aberdeen Restaurant Week help a great deal, but so too has the recent collective realisation that small can be mighty and community is key. The mindset shift to supporting (and sometimes saving) the independent company next door was a pandemic silver lining that seems to have stuck.

Six north-east cafes have teamed up for new scheme that rewards coffee drinkers for being ‘disloyal’ (Image: Jonny Aspden)

Smaller businesses also help each other out through difficult times; ideas like the north-east cafe “disloyalty card” would never fly in a corporate boardroom. Encouraging customers to visit competitor coffee shops suggests lasting camaraderie, not bitter rivalry.

While there are already so many unique and enticing options on the table, there is plenty of room to grow, and we expect to see wining and dining in the north become even bigger and better over the coming years. It goes without saying that your favourite eateries are for life, not just for Restaurant Week, so grab your knife and fork and tuck in.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

