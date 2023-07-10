Developers downsize plans for former Lossie bar site after parking objections

The Harbour Bar in Lossiemouth was a hive of activity in the heyday of fishing.

But in 2008, the old hostelry at 25 Pitgaveny Street shut down.

Fast-forward 15 years, and developers Domus Leaseholders are looking to tear down the three-story building. They came up with plans including living accommodation above the bar.

In December, they submitted their original proposals for two shops, 12 serviced apartments and two semi-detached houses.

These would replace the bar.

Developers anticipate new accommodation to boost tourism, citing prime location near the harbour and popular East Beach.

What is happening with the Harbour Bar?

Seven months on, the proposals have been reduced to two retail units and eight service apartments.

It comes as neighbours and some locals have raised concerns the development could increase parking issues on Pitgaveny Street.

Around 10 objections have been lodged.

‘Exacerbate this problem’

Lossiemouth Community Council told planning officials: “I wish to express our concerns regarding the lack of parking provision for this development.

“During the summer months vehicle congestion on Pitgaveny Street is a major issue to the local community and the introduction of finding parking space for a further dozen or more vehicles will only exacerbate this problem.”

One local said the traffic flow was already a nightmare.

Another neighbour noted officials had already granted planning permission to turn the former bookies into a cafe next door so parking is already restricted.

Now in the revived plans, there are six parking spaces proposed for the development.

The local transport team deems the two-space parking shortfall for serviced accommodation acceptable, subject to conditions.

These include detailed drawings, more details about electric car charging space, construction traffic management plan and much more.

Despite the changes, owners of the two flats at Bayview apartments nearby remain opposed to the development.

They say: “There is a clear issue about increased traffic and parking in that area.

“This is a very narrow street and traffic already busy for less having two more retail premises right next door, staff and customers will need to park somewhere.

“Parking around the sea front in Lossie is already a major issue and this

will increase the problem.”

Developers hopes for the development at former Lossie bar

The applicant expects the new use to improve what’s on offer in Lossiemouth for short-term rentals.

The town is already a hotspot for visitors to Moray.

They previously said: “The aim is to complete the town block while replacing a vacant building in a premium location with high quality and valuable accommodation.

“The overall condition of the building suffers from being vacant for an extended period of time, reaching a state of disrepair.”

The existing building has previously been approved for a demolition.