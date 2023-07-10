Developers downsize plans for former Lossie bar site after parking objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developers downsize plans for former Lossie bar site after parking objections

Residents have said parking is already a 'nightmare' on Lossiemouth's Pitgaveny Street.

By Sean McAngus
View of the former Lossie bar which could be redeveloped. Image: Domus Leaseholders
View of the former Lossie bar which could be redeveloped. Image: Domus Leaseholders

The Harbour Bar in Lossiemouth was a hive of activity in the heyday of fishing.

But in 2008, the old hostelry at 25 Pitgaveny Street shut down.

Fast-forward 15 years, and developers Domus Leaseholders are looking to tear down the three-story building. They came up with plans including living accommodation above the bar.

In December, they submitted their original proposals for two shops, 12 serviced apartments and two semi-detached houses.

These would replace the bar.

Developers anticipate new accommodation to boost tourism, citing prime location near the harbour and popular East Beach.

The site as it currently looks. Image: Domus Leaseholders

What is happening with the Harbour Bar?

Seven months on, the proposals have been reduced to two retail units and eight service apartments.

It comes as neighbours and some locals have raised concerns the development could increase parking issues on Pitgaveny Street.

Around 10 objections have been lodged.

Picture which includes what the new development could look like!  Image: Domus Leaseholders

‘Exacerbate this problem’

Lossiemouth Community Council told planning officials: “I wish to express our concerns regarding the lack of parking provision for this development.

“During the summer months vehicle congestion on Pitgaveny Street is a major issue to the local community and the introduction of finding parking space for a further dozen or more vehicles will only exacerbate this problem.”

One local said the traffic flow was already a nightmare.

The former Harbour Bar highlighted in image.

Another neighbour noted officials had already granted planning permission to turn the former bookies into a cafe next door so parking is already restricted.

Now in the revived plans, there are six parking spaces proposed for the development.

The local transport team deems the two-space parking shortfall for serviced accommodation acceptable, subject to conditions.

These include detailed drawings, more details about electric car charging space, construction traffic management plan and much more.

The roof of the former bar.

Despite the changes, owners of the two flats at Bayview apartments nearby remain opposed to the development.

They say: “There is a clear issue about increased traffic and parking in that area.

“This is a very narrow street and traffic already busy for less having two more retail premises right next door, staff and customers will need to park somewhere.

“Parking around the sea front in Lossie is already a major issue and this
will increase the problem.”

Developers hopes for the development at former Lossie bar

Tourists enjoying East Beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The applicant expects the new use to improve what’s on offer in Lossiemouth for short-term rentals.

The town is already a hotspot for visitors to Moray.

They previously said: “The aim is to complete the town block while replacing a vacant building in a premium location with high quality and valuable accommodation.

“The overall condition of the building suffers from being vacant for an extended period of time, reaching a state of disrepair.”

The existing building has previously been approved for a demolition.

All the latest Moray planning news

