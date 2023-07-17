Rock ‘n roll renovation: New life for former office of the man who brought the Beatles to Elgin

Showbiz agent Albert Bonici bringing The Beatles to Elgin, on the cusp of their fame in early 1963, was quite a coup.

He also welcomed the likes of The Who, Pink Floyd and The Kinks to the Moray town.

His office was at the top floor of Little Cross House on South College Street.

Links of building to man who brought music royalty to Elgin

In 1946, his mother Angelia, bought part of Little Cross House on South College Street.

Known for his colourful sweaters, he was a fixture there during the 1960s and 1970s, working long into the night at the office.

He ran his entertainment business LCB Agency inside the space.

He would speak with a phone at each ear doing business and would have meals delivered – and haircuts done – while working.

A circuit box was next to Mr. Bonici’s desk and acted as traffic light control for those who came the door outside his office in the Little Cross building.

It operated the traffic lights of green (enter), amber (wait) and red (engaged).

Working ‘crazy hours’ in his Elgin office

Elgin man David Dills has created deep dive blogs over the years about Bonici and his era.

It continues to be popular and used as a research tool for people looking to find out more about Bonici.

He said: “Albert used the top part of this building as a office. “He would work there until 11pm every night.

“So, it was always crazy hours for him.

“At the time, the family owned half of the block. ”

After reading the news inside the Press and Journal about proposed plans at the building, David added: “It is a good idea to give new life to such a significant Elgin building.

“It is a central focal point in the town and will remain linked to Bonici.”

What is next for the Elgin town centre building?

Earlier this month, we revealed Hanson and Robertson Insurance Services wanted to turn the building’s ground floor offices into a new apartment.

They also sought a House of Multiple Occupation licence.

Last month, officials approved a building warrant for the first floor of the Category B building to be transformed into apartments.

The creation of two bedrooms with a shared kitchen lounge area and shower room is now proposed for the ground floor.

