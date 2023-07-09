Cullen dinosaur’s fate, Elgin building’s new purpose and warehouse’s transformation

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications in the Moray Council area.

A vehicle body firm is seeking retrospective consent for its workshop.

And fans of the quirky Cullen dinosaur will be heartbroken at news that it will be removed.

But let’s start with the new purpose proposed for the ground floor of an Elgin town centre building.

Submitted: Apartment plan for Elgin office

Hanson and Robertson Insurance Services want to turn ground floor offices into a new apartment in Elgin town centre.

The business is also seeking a House of Multiple Occupation licence.

This work is proposed at Little Cross House on South College Street.

Wittets Architects is representing the applicant in the change of use application.

Last month, officials approved a building warrant for the first floor of the Category B building to be transformed into apartments.

The creation of two bedrooms with a shared kitchen lounge area and shower room is now proposed for the ground floor.

According to the firm’s website, its Elgin office is still closed, pending renovation work.

Urgent need for Elgin town centre accommodation

Previously, council bosses have said more accommodation in Elgin town centre will help increase all-day activity.

Strategic planning and development manager Gary Templeton told us: “Even before Covid, the town centre was under so much pressure with the changing nature of online retail and pressures to try to increase footfall.

“Town centre accommodation will help create an evening economy and increase all day round activity.

Refused: End for dinosaur

Moray Council has ordered Cullen Antiques Centre owner John Webb to remove a dinosaur from the roof of a building.

The colourful head has been towering above the doorway of The Outlet in Cullen for nearly a year as the owners try to sell it.

During this time, the head has become a quirky landmark for drivers on the A98 Buckie to Banff road.

How the Cullen dinosaur saga unfolded

Earlier this year, the local authority instructed the antique centre to apply for retrospective planning permission.

They stressed the dinosaur had fallen foul of business development rules surrounding changes to the way buildings are used, which require additional paperwork.

John Webb condemned the order for planning permission as “completely unnecessary” and stressed the rooftop decoration was not permanent.

Why have planning officers made this decision?

Now after three months of deliberation, planning officers have refused the application.

Therefore, it will have to be removed.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The dinosaur head was considered in the context of national and local planning policies and its impact in a conservation area and was refused as it did not comply with those policies.”

Submitted: Change of use for warehouse

Lima Auto Body Shop Limited is seeking retrospective consent for the change of use of a former warehouse.

The firm says it was not aware the premises at Unit 2 on Edgar Road in Elgin required change of use consent.

Ashley Bartlam Partnership is representing the business in the application.

Withdrawn: Buckie Dentist extension

Plans to extend Buckie dentist 8to8 Dental have been withdrawn.

Last week, we revealed the proposals.

It is unclear why the application, which had attracted just one objection, is not going ahead.

What were the plans?

The fully NHS surgery wanted to convert a house next door at 34 West Church Street to form a single story extension to its facility.

It would provide space for a new dental practice office.

A garage was to be removed as part of the plans.

Meanwhile, another extension was proposed to the rear of the existing property to create accommodation for two new surgery rooms and a lab.

Ross Cowie Architect represented the practice in the application.

