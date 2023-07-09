Cullen dinosaur’s fate, Elgin building’s new purpose and warehouse’s transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cullen dinosaur’s fate, Elgin building’s new purpose and warehouse’s transformation

Time for our weekly planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Changes could be made to offices in Elgin town centre. Image: Google Maps/Design team
Changes could be made to offices in Elgin town centre. Image: Google Maps/Design team

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications in the Moray Council area.

A vehicle body firm is seeking retrospective consent for its workshop.

And fans of the quirky Cullen dinosaur will be heartbroken at news that it will be removed.

But let’s start with the new purpose proposed for the ground floor of an Elgin town centre building.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

Submitted: Apartment plan for Elgin office

Hanson and Robertson Insurance Services want to turn ground floor offices into a new apartment in Elgin town centre.

The business is also seeking a House of Multiple Occupation licence.

This work is proposed at Little Cross House on South College Street.

Wittets Architects is representing the applicant in the change of use application.

Little Cross House on South College Street in Elgin.  Image: Google Maps

Last month, officials approved a building warrant for the first floor of the Category B building to be transformed into apartments.

The creation of two bedrooms with a shared kitchen lounge area and shower room is now proposed for the ground floor.

According to the firm’s website, its Elgin office is still closed, pending renovation work.

Changes are planned for the building   Image: Google Maps

Urgent need for Elgin town centre accommodation

Elgin from the sky Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Previously, council bosses have said more accommodation in Elgin town centre will help increase all-day activity.

Strategic planning and development manager Gary Templeton told us: “Even before Covid, the town centre was under so much pressure with the changing nature of online retail and pressures to try to increase footfall.

“Town centre accommodation will help create an evening economy and increase all day round activity.

Refused: End for dinosaur

Moray Council has ordered Cullen Antiques Centre owner John Webb to remove a dinosaur from the roof of a building.

The colourful head has been towering above the doorway of The Outlet in Cullen for nearly a year as the owners try to sell it.

During this time, the head has become a quirky landmark for drivers on the A98 Buckie to Banff road.

Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
Some have called it “tacky”, while others describe it as fun. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

How the Cullen dinosaur saga unfolded

Earlier this year, the local authority instructed the antique centre to apply for retrospective planning permission.

They stressed the dinosaur had fallen foul of business development rules surrounding  changes to the way buildings are used, which require additional paperwork.

John Webb condemned the order for planning permission as “completely unnecessary” and stressed the rooftop decoration was not permanent.

Why have planning officers made this decision?

Now after three months of deliberation, planning officers have refused the application.

Therefore, it will have to be removed.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “The dinosaur head was considered in the context of national and local planning policies and its impact in a conservation area and was refused as it did not comply with those policies.”

The Outlet on Seafield Street, Cullen with its painted dinosaur on the roof.

Submitted: Change of use for warehouse

Lima Auto Body Shop Limited is seeking retrospective consent for the change of use of a former warehouse.

The firm says it was not aware the premises at Unit 2 on Edgar Road in Elgin required change of use consent.

Ashley Bartlam Partnership is representing the business in the application.

The current facility, for which the firm is seeking retrospective consent.

Withdrawn:  Buckie Dentist extension

Current Buckie dentist practice.

Plans to extend Buckie dentist 8to8 Dental have been withdrawn.

Last week, we revealed the proposals.

It is unclear why the application, which had attracted just one objection, is not going ahead.

What were the plans?

The fully NHS surgery wanted to convert a house next door at 34 West Church Street to form a single story extension to its facility.

It would provide space for a new dental practice office.

34 West Church Street in Buckie.

A garage was to be removed as part of the plans.

Meanwhile, another extension was proposed to the rear of the existing property to create accommodation for two new surgery rooms and a lab.

Ross Cowie Architect represented the practice in the application.

Drawing of proposed extension for the dentist practice.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

