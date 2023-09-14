Rothes restaurant and homes proposal rejected over flood concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes restaurant and homes proposal rejected over flood concerns

Moray Council's local review body stuck with the original decision not to allow the New Street development due to flood worries - but that led to a debate about protection measures.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn called for plans to turn a former Rothes bakers into a restaurant and accommodation to be rejected. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn called for plans to turn a former Rothes bakers into a restaurant and accommodation to be rejected. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Proposals to turn a former bakery into a restaurant, first floor flat and two houses in Rothes has been refused.

The local review body upheld officers’ original recommendations to reject the change of use plan for 9 New Street on flooding issues.

But that only came after lengthy debate during the appeal hearing. And a vote of four to two in favour of ditching the plan.

There was one abstention.

While there was little concern over the business side of the application, there were worries people’s lives would be at risk if the accommodation flooded.

Flooding risk

Sepa and the council‘s flood team objected to the proposal as the area is at risk from a one in 200 year event.

Therefore it did not comply with the Moray Local Development Plan or National Planning Framework 4 policies.

However Forres councillor Paul McBail “struggled” with the recommendation to refuse when Rothes has a £25 million flood alleviation scheme.

He said: “During the flood event in August 2014 it prevented 200 properties from flooding avoiding damages of £6.5 million.

Forres councillor Paul McBain
Forres councillor Paul McBain.

“So it’s working.

“They’re not changing the footprint of the building, so there’s not going to be more water dispersed.

“I see a lot of positives here.”

Mr McBain proposed the application be approved.

He was seconded by committee chairman and councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae.

He said: “It’s bringing into question all the flood schemes in Moray including the £86 million Elgin one.

‘This is not the same as a meteor falling from outer space’

“Is there no confidence in them. And why did we spend the money on the flood schemes in the first place?”

Mr Macrae felt there was also a risk of a “planet killing asteroid ” hitting Moray.

And the reasons behind the recommendation to refuse were not based on “scientific fact” but “what ifs or maybes”.

However Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn disagreed.

He said: “This is not the same as a meteor falling from outer space, in the same way we can’t stop people tripping over on the pavement.”

Moray Council

“We’re talking about risks that have been identified by agencies we work with in the council.”

Mr Van Der Horn put forward a proposal to reject the appeal, and was seconded by Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris.

Ms Harris told the meeting on Thursday she was head teacher of Rothes Primary School when a major flood hit the town.

She said: “I had to close the school. And I had to watch as that street – on which this premises is – closed from top to bottom.

£25 million Rothes flood scheme

“There was total breakdown of the electricity network and the collapse of roads.”

She also mentioned a flooding incident in Aberlour in May that closed a coffee shop despite prevention measures being in place.

Although Moray Council built a £25 million flood alleviation scheme for the town, it only protects against a one in 100 year event.

