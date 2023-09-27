Moray Council: Move to back asylum seekers’ right to work thrown out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council: Move to back asylum seekers’ right to work thrown out

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes wanted Moray Council to support charity Refugee Action's Lift the Ban appeal to allow asylum seekers to get jobs.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin North councilor Jérémie Fernandes had his motion supporting a campaign to allow asylum seekers to work thrown out on procedural grounds.
It wants the UK government to recognise working as a fundamental human right.

And that asylum seekers should be allowed to get a job if their claim takes longer then six months to process.

‘Shocking decision’

However, council leader Kathleen Robertson did not allow the notice of motion to be discussed over a procedural matter.

As part of the move Mr Fernandes also asked Ms Robertson to write to the UK government calling for a change in legislation banning asylum seekers from working.

But he did not include a copy of the letter in his paperwork for the motion.

Mr Fernandes said: “I’m really disappointed by that.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Is this the way the council’s going to operate if the Tory group doesn’t like a notice of motion?

“It’s a shocking, shocking decision.”

But Ms Robertson reiterated the point the motion was being removed for a procedural reason.

She said: “It’s not a Tory group decision, it’s mine as chair.

“It can be deferred to a future meeting if you care to do so.”

There are currently 50 asylum seekers housed in the Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin.

What is the Lift the Ban campaign?

While they can undertake volunteering tasks, they are not allowed to get paid jobs.

Being unable to find suitably qualified staff is listed as a very high risk for the council, and could stop the local authority fulfilling its duties.

Jobs that are particularly difficult to fill include those for vehicle technicians, care employees, teachers and clerical staff.

The Lift the Ban campaign is support by other local authorities including Glasgow City Council.

Figures from Refugee Action show that 94% of asylum seekers want to work.

And if they were allowed to get jobs the benefit to the UK economy would be £333 million a year.

Conversation