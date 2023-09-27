Moray Council: Move to back asylum seekers’ right to work thrown out

A move to back a campaign to allow asylum seekers to work has been thrown out.

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes wanted Moray Council to support charity Refugee Action’s Lift the Ban appeal.

It wants the UK government to recognise working as a fundamental human right.

And that asylum seekers should be allowed to get a job if their claim takes longer then six months to process.

‘Shocking decision’

However, council leader Kathleen Robertson did not allow the notice of motion to be discussed over a procedural matter.

As part of the move Mr Fernandes also asked Ms Robertson to write to the UK government calling for a change in legislation banning asylum seekers from working.

But he did not include a copy of the letter in his paperwork for the motion.

Mr Fernandes said: “I’m really disappointed by that.

“Is this the way the council’s going to operate if the Tory group doesn’t like a notice of motion?

“It’s a shocking, shocking decision.”

But Ms Robertson reiterated the point the motion was being removed for a procedural reason.

She said: “It’s not a Tory group decision, it’s mine as chair.

“It can be deferred to a future meeting if you care to do so.”

There are currently 50 asylum seekers housed in the Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin.

What is the Lift the Ban campaign?

While they can undertake volunteering tasks, they are not allowed to get paid jobs.

Being unable to find suitably qualified staff is listed as a very high risk for the council, and could stop the local authority fulfilling its duties.

Jobs that are particularly difficult to fill include those for vehicle technicians, care employees, teachers and clerical staff.

The Lift the Ban campaign is support by other local authorities including Glasgow City Council.

Figures from Refugee Action show that 94% of asylum seekers want to work.

And if they were allowed to get jobs the benefit to the UK economy would be £333 million a year.