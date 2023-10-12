Unused Aberlour nursery cabins up for sale

Moray Council is selling two unused nursery cabins it bought for £235,000.

They were to be used to house children from Aberlour Primary as part of a £1m upgrade of the building.

But the units, which were ordered against the council’s procurement rules, have never been used.

They are now up for sale on the local authority’s website.

How much will the council recoup for the unused cabins?

There is no guide price and anyone interested has to contact the council’s property services team.

But whoever buys the cabins will have to collect them from a depot in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

And as they are flat packed they will have to put them together too.

The notice describes the units as “unused purpose designed nursery buildings” that are “of identical specification”.

Each has a classroom with storeroom, kitchen, toilets, office and entrance hall.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “A number of parties have expressed interest in the units. And these interests are currently being followed up to establish if they will lead to offers for the units.”

As well as the cost of the cabins the council spent £2,000 having replacement doors for the nursery refurbishment delivered to Keith.

And the local authority is paying £90 a week to have the them stored at a site in Kintore.

Flat pack nursery units must be collected from Kintore

An investigation into purchasing the cabins was launched in February, after councillors felt they had been kept in the dark over the nursery refurbishment.

It found an unauthorised payment of more then £117,000 was made for the units without the knowledge of the chief financial officer.

There was also a recommendation to sell them as a matter of urgency.

It was proposed to put one of the cabins in the grounds of Aberlour Primary and the other at nearby Speyside High School.

But safety concerns were raised over the close proximity of the unit to the car park at the secondary.

And plans to move the Aberlour nursery children into yurts next to the cemetery in the village were thrown out on safety grounds.

Instead the youngsters and staff relocated to rooms in Speyside High School in August to allow work to start.

They are expected to move back to the refurbished nursery in November.

Work on the building was supposed to begin in August 2020.