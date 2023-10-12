Inverness boy, 6, fighting for life in Cyprus after being found ‘unresponsive’ in pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness boy, 6, fighting for life in Cyprus after being found ‘unresponsive’ in pool

It happened last Friday and a source said "he's very sick".

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Makarios III Hospital.
The boy is being treated at Makarios III Hospital in Nicosia. Image: State Health Services.

A six-year-old boy from Inverness is fighting for his life in Cyprus after being found “unresponsive” in a swimming pool.

He was on holiday with his family in Paphos on the Mediterranean island when the incident happened on Friday.

The boy, was has not yet been named, was given first aid by a lifeguard at the swimming pool, before being taken to Paphos General Hospital.

Latchi Beach in Paphos from above.
The boy was on holiday in Paphos when the incident happened.

He has since been transferred to Makarios III Hospital in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia for further specialist treatment and remains in a serious but stable position.

It is thought that his mum and sibling remain with him and have not returned to Inverness.

A source told the Daily Record: “He was found unresponsive in the hotel pool by strangers on Friday. He was on holiday with his mum, who I believe has another child with her.

‘He’s very sick’

“He was resuscitated but he is fighting for life in hospital. He’s very sick.”

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British national in hospital in Cyprus.”

Cypriot police are investigating the incident.

