Inverness boy, 6, fighting for life in Cyprus after being found ‘unresponsive’ in pool

A six-year-old boy from Inverness is fighting for his life in Cyprus after being found “unresponsive” in a swimming pool.

He was on holiday with his family in Paphos on the Mediterranean island when the incident happened on Friday.

The boy, was has not yet been named, was given first aid by a lifeguard at the swimming pool, before being taken to Paphos General Hospital.

He has since been transferred to Makarios III Hospital in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia for further specialist treatment and remains in a serious but stable position.

It is thought that his mum and sibling remain with him and have not returned to Inverness.

A source told the Daily Record: “He was found unresponsive in the hotel pool by strangers on Friday. He was on holiday with his mum, who I believe has another child with her.

‘He’s very sick’

“He was resuscitated but he is fighting for life in hospital. He’s very sick.”

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British national in hospital in Cyprus.”

Cypriot police are investigating the incident.