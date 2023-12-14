‘He was the best of us’: Family heartbroken at the loss of Luing fisherman

A fisherman who was found dead in the waters near Belnahua has been named as Eoghann MacLachlan from the Isle of Luing.

Eoghann was a well-loved character who had fished the same waters since he was a young boy, following in the footsteps of his father.

A major operation was launched shortly after 5pm yesterday to search for Eoghann, who was just 58, after his boat ran aground.

Despite the best efforts of the coastguard, his body was recovered last night.

Eoghann was the skipper of the Nista and Vigilant creel boats and worked alongside his son Lorne.

Before that, he was the skipper of the dredger, Rambling Rose.

He was a dad and grandfather, with many of his family living in and around Luing and further afield in Oban.

Family of fisherman say their ‘hearts are broken’

His family have described him as a “legend”.

They said: “Legend doesn’t come near to describing what he was to us all. He was the best of us all. He had a heart of gold.

“Our hearts are broken.”

Eoghann was known for his sense of fun, and was a doting dad and papa.

He loved taking part in the island’s panto – and was often the star of the show, with his quick one-liners.

He was until recently the chairman of the Luing Community Trust.

Louise Glen: My memories of Eoghann

Eoghann was kind to me as a newly working journalist, and his infectious smile and laughter helped smooth the first meeting on the island I attended.

He was a huge supporter of his local community and it wasn’t really an event at all if Eoghann wasn’t there.

He was also mindful of the political place fishing had in Scotland and had worked with the Scottish Government on several occasions to come up with solutions for keeping the seas open, and for sustainable fishing. He was supported in his endeavours by the Clyde Fishermen’s Association.

Eoghann was always generous with his catch, and one year left three massive lobster on my doorstep at Christmas and then came back to cook them when I didn’t know what to do with them.

Eoghann was an absolute one of a kind – a Highland gentleman, a proud islander and a generous and kind soul who looked out for others.

There was always a cause for celebration on Luing – one of the most beautiful places in the world – and Eoghann along with his wife and family made me very welcome in their home. His Moulin Rouge dancing and his singing of Wagon Wheel will go down in history

He even once brought me a piano from Luing to the mainland – an event that he described as a ‘booze cruise’.

My heart goes out to Mandy and his children and grandchildren, and his mum and brothers and sisters, his nieces and nephews, as well as his many friends from across Scotland.

But long will his presence linger as he was such a beautiful human being.

Loved by so many people, he will not be forgotten.