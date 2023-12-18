Have you seen Lee Mckerrell? Search for 35-year-old missing from Forres

Police are appealing for help to trace Lee Mckerrell who is missing from Forres.

Described as 5ft 8ins. Lee was last seen on Sunday night at 9.30pm.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Lee to come forward.

In a statement on social media, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Lee Mckerrell, 35, who has been reported missing.

Missing person Lee Mckerral was last seen in Forres

“Lee was last seen in the Forres area at about 9.30 pm on Sunday December 17.”

He is described as being of medium build with brown dreadlocks, which are tied back, and when last seen, was wearing a grey tracksuit and a bandana.

The spokesman continued: “Anyone who may have seen Lee since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.”

Missing People operate a free helpline seven days a week from 9am – 11pm for anyone who is thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000.