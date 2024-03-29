Eight Acres Hotel: Home Office reveals contract to house asylum seekers is to end

Home Office bosses have revealed the Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin will stop being used to house asylum seekers.

The hotel on Morriston Road was closed to the public when the first refugees arrived in May last year.

It caused significant upset in the community with almost all staff made redundant, customers facing cancelled bookings and gym users chasing membership refunds.

At the time, the Eight Acres blamed reasons “outside of our control” after closing down to the public as part of the contract to house asylum seekers.

Hotel’s contract as asylum accommodation being terminated

Minister for Legal Migration and the Border Tom Pursglove has now revealed the arrangement will end soon.

He said: “Having now closed 100 hotels, I am pleased that we are now able to go further and I can therefore, inform you that the Home Office is terminating the contract with Eight Acres Hotel as asylum accommodation and confirm it will cease being used at the beginning of July 2024, reflecting the contractual notice period of this property.”

He said residents will be notified a minimum of five days in advance and moved to other parts of the Home Office’s asylum estate.

Moray MP Douglas Ross welcomed the news.

He said: “The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin was appropriate as a short-term solution to house asylum seekers.

“But better long-term solutions must be found in terms of their accommodation.

“With this news being announced months ahead of the contract ending, I will continue to work closely with the Home Office and local authorities to ensure that relocation efforts run smoothly as possible for all those involved.

“There were some concerns raised when the hotel was initially designated as asylum accommodation, but there have been very few issues with it.

“That said, I know people will be pleased to see the hotel soon able to return as accommodation for tourists to our area.”

What is life like at Eight Acres for refugees?

Asylum seekers receive just £9.10 a week from the UK Government to live on as well as being provided with a room and meals.

There are four laptops being made available to share and the option to attend English classes organised by Moray Council at different times of the day.

Cricket coaching, boxing lessons, football training and cycling proficiency courses are also being run at the hotel and elsewhere.

There are also health-checks for residents when they arrive followed by medical drop-in services being offered four or five days a week.

A dedicated welfare support officer is also on-site from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday with an out-of-hours service for emergencies.

Earlier this month, the hotel won a Scottish Government appeal to continue housing asylum seekers.

Moray Council ruled planning permission was required to allow it to accommodate refugees.