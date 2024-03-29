Eight Acres Hotel: Home Office reveals contract to house asylum seekers is to end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight Acres Hotel: Home Office reveals contract to house asylum seekers is to end

Bosses closed the building to the public when the first refugees arrived in May last year.

By Sean McAngus
Entrance door to Eight Acres hotel.
Up to 50 asylum seekers are currently staying at the Elgin hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Home Office bosses have revealed the Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin will stop being used to house asylum seekers.

The hotel on Morriston Road was closed to the public when the first refugees arrived in May last year.

It caused significant upset in the community with almost all staff made redundant, customers facing cancelled bookings and gym users chasing membership refunds.

At the time, the Eight Acres blamed reasons “outside of our control” after closing down to the public as part of the contract to house asylum seekers.

Front sign of Eight Acres hotel.
The Eight Acres hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Hotel’s contract as asylum accommodation being terminated

Minister for Legal Migration and the Border Tom Pursglove has now revealed the arrangement will end soon.

He said: “Having now closed 100 hotels, I am pleased that we are now able to go further and I can therefore, inform you that the Home Office is terminating the contract with Eight Acres Hotel as asylum accommodation and confirm it will cease being used at the beginning of July 2024, reflecting the contractual notice period of this property.”

He said residents will be notified a minimum of five days in advance and moved to other parts of the Home Office’s asylum estate.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who phoned his police offer wife while she was on duty to warn her of death threat against him.
Moray MP Douglas Ross.

Moray MP Douglas Ross welcomed the news.

He said: “The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin was appropriate as a short-term solution to house asylum seekers.

“But better long-term solutions must be found in terms of their accommodation.

“With this news being announced months ahead of the contract ending, I will continue to work closely with the Home Office and local authorities to ensure that relocation efforts run smoothly as possible for all those involved.

“There were some concerns raised when the hotel was initially designated as asylum accommodation, but there have been very few issues with it.

“That said, I know people will be pleased to see the hotel soon able to return as accommodation for tourists to our area.”

What is life like at Eight Acres for refugees?

Asylum seekers receive just £9.10 a week from the UK Government to live on as well as being provided with a room and meals.

There are four laptops being made available to share and the option to attend English classes organised by Moray Council at different times of the day.

Eight Acres hotel sign.
Services are being run at the Eight Acres to help refugees settle in the area while their applications are processed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Cricket coaching, boxing lessons, football training and cycling proficiency courses are also being run at the hotel and elsewhere.

There are also health-checks for residents when they arrive followed by medical drop-in services being offered four or five days a week.

A dedicated welfare support officer is also on-site from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday with an out-of-hours service for emergencies.

Earlier this month, the hotel won a Scottish Government appeal to continue housing asylum seekers.

Moray Council ruled planning permission was required to allow it to accommodate refugees.

