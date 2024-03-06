Eight Acres in Elgin defeats ‘not well-founded’ Moray Council ruling to continue to house refugees

The Eight Acres hotel in Elgin has won a Scottish Government appeal to continue housing asylum seekers.

Bosses closed the building to members of the public when the first refugees arrived in May last year.

Paperwork was submitted to cover the change of those staying in the building at the time was permitted.

However, Moray Council refused the application and insisted planning permission was required.

The uncertainty raised concerns the refugees from Iran, Iraq and Eritrea would have to be rehomed again.

Berkshire-based owners LM Elgin 1 appealed to the Scottish Government, arguing the only thing that had changed was the circumstances of the guests – insisting no alterations had been made to the hotel itself.

What was Eight Acres planning row about?

The Eight Acres in Elgin was closed abruptly last year to allow it to house up to 50 refugees as part of a Home Office scheme.

The closure caused significant upset in the community with almost all staff made redundant, customers facing cancelled bookings and gym users chasing membership refunds.

Moray Council ruled planning permission was required to allow it to accommodate refugees, despite no physical alterations taking place, due to a “level of care” being provided.

Officials wrote that providing healthcare, clothing, English lessons and other services created a “material difference” in what the hotel was used for.

However, the Scottish Government reporter rejected that argument – describing the council’s reason for refusal as “not well-founded”.

Official Paul Cackette wrote: “Care is provided by way of medical care and treatment (when needed), English classes and the offering of other facilities designed to support residents unable, under Home Office rules, to work.

“All of these too are limited in their nature and duration. None comprise the provision of a significant element of care.”

What is Elgin life like at Eight Acres for refugees?

Asylum seekers receive just £9.10 a week from the UK Government to live on as well as being provided with a room and meals.

Following his visit to the Eight Acres hotel in Elgin in January as part of the appeal process, Mr Cackette noted details about what life is like for the refugees.

He reported four laptops being made available to share and the option to attend English classes organised by Moray Council at different times of the day.

Meanwhile, cricket coaching, boxing lessons, football training and cycling proficiency courses are also being run at the hotel and elsewhere.

There are also initial health-checks for residents when they arrive followed by medical drop-in services being offered four or five days a week.

A dedicated welfare support officer is also on-site from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday with an out of hours service for emergencies.